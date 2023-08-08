Mexico City.- Engineers at John Hopkins University have created a new technology that could help monitor the health of individual cells in the future: nanoscale “tattoos” made up of dots and wires that adhere to living cells.

Through a study published in “Nano Letters”, this technology was made known, which allows, for the first time, optical or electronic elements to be placed in living cells in plates or sets similar to tattoos. They cling to them as they flex and conform to their wet, fluid outer structure.

“If we had technologies to track the health of single cells, perhaps we could diagnose and treat diseases much sooner and not wait until the entire organ is damaged,” said David Gracias, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at John Hopkins University.

According to the researcher, who led the development of these “tattoos”, they are like barcodes or QR codes. In their experiments, they stuck to soft cells for 16 hours even when they moved.

“We are talking about putting something like an electronic tattoo on a living object 10 times smaller than the head of a pin. It is the first step towards connecting sensors and electronic components in living cells,” Gracias said.

Scientists developed the “tattoos” in the form of gold plates because it is a material that prevents signal loss and distortion in electronic wiring. They placed the plates on cells that create and maintain tissue in the human body called fibroblasts.

The plates were treated with molecular glues to be transferred into cells using a hydrogel sheet capable of dissolving after the gold adhered to the cell.

Previous research had shown that hydrogel could be used to glue nanotechnology to human skin and internal organs of animals. Gracias’ team showed that complex nanopatterns can be attached to living cells without dying.

“It’s a very important result that cells can live and move with ‘tattoos’ because there is often a significant incompatibility between living cells and the methods engineers use to make electronics,” he said.

The next steps for Gracias and his collaborators are to place more complex nanocircuits in cells that can stay in them for longer periods. In addition, they will experiment with different types of cells.