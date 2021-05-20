Twitter on a smartphone. Unsplash

Blue on Twitter it now means one thing: exclusivity. The social network is preparing the launch of a paid subscription for a price of $ 2.99 per month (2.46 euros) that will provide the user with exclusive functions within the platform. Is named Twitter Blue and it is the latest of several novelties that the social network has been implementing in recent months, in line with an ambitious strategy to attract more users to its space.

Among the most relevant functions of Twitter Blue would be the option to undo the sending of tweets, a window of time during which the user can delete a tweet after its publication. According to sources close to the company, Twitter is considering the possibility of adjusting the duration of the timer. Thus, the unwanted tweet could be removed within five to 30 seconds. “The function is like a delay send timer, much like the undo shipping of Gmail, since in reality the tweet is not published until the timer expires “, the developer explains on her Twitter profile. Jane Manchun Wong, known for her research on the operation of the Twitter app code.

Another of Twitter Blue’s bets would be the collections, which serve for users to save and organize their favorite tweets to read at another time. A function similar to that of file on Instagram or to reading list from Google Chrome.

The subscription will also include access to Scroll. It is a platform bought in early May by Twitter and that allows you to read articles without ads, pop-ups and other obstacles that get in the way of the user. Scroll is not an ad blocker, although it works in a similar way. The service is based on the cookies (electronic cookies) to prevent the user from being exposed to advertising and, at the same time, sends a percentage of the paid subscription to the websites that the user visits. Block advertising, but pay the site.

“Scroll gives people what they want: just the content. Meanwhile, publishers working with Scroll can generate more revenue than they would from traditional on-page ads. It’s a better Internet for readers and writers, ”says Mike Park, Vice President of Product for Twitter. it’s a statement.

Revue, Tip Jar, Blue… What’s next?

Although there is still no official statement from the company about Twitter Blue, the news has been confirmed by multiple experts – such as Wong – and specialized media. The company is expected to give more details on Twitter Blue in the coming days. According to statements collected Europa Press, when the acquisition of Scroll by Twitter was formalized, its CEO, Tony Haile, revealed that his service would become “integrated into a broader Twitter subscription.”

In addition, it is no secret that the constant news implemented by Twitter have made the platform very present in the conversation about the future of social networks. In January, it bought the newsletter platform Revue – a platform for newsletters for writers and publishers in which you can generate free mailings and subscription-based mailings — which was an indication that the social network was looking to charge for content in the near future. A month later, Twitter announced that it was working on Spaces, the Clubhouse competition – a platform in which communication between users is sound, without messages or images – and since the end of April, the function has been available to all users of the network. Social. And a week ago, the social network surprised with the incorporation of a digital boat called Tip Jar, which allows users to tip their favorite tweeters.

So far, none of the news announced by Twitter required the user a periodic payment for its use. Up to now. Now it will be necessary for the more than 350 million users that the social network has to react and are willing to pay almost 3 dollars for an experience premium on the platform of debate and immediacy.

