The question is simple and clear, would you be willing to pay $ 1,500 for a Xiaomi smartphone high-end? That has been the question raised by the company’s CEO, Lei Jun, on Weibo, the well-known Chinese social network, but, curiously, it has not been the only one.

Taking a look at Lei Jun’s posts, we can find other interesting questions, for example: «If we made a high-end smartphone with a high price, What should it look like?«. I think that the words of the CEO of Xiaomi are quite a declaration of intentions, and that they point directly to the first Xiaomi smartphone with a flexible screen.

We must bear in mind that, right now, Xiaomi does not have any smartphone with a flexible screen on the market, but It is a project that the Chinese company has been working on for a long time, and that its importance is beyond doubt. The future of the smartphone sector goes through flexible terminals, Xiaomi wants to do things well, and for this reason it has asked users directly.

How much should that flexible Xiaomi smartphone cost, and how should it be?

In the end, we can summarize the questions that Lei Jun has raised in the line that heads this paragraph. I think the CEO of Xiaomi has given a benchmark figure, $ 1,500 to the exchange rate from Chinese yuan, for give a reasonable starting point that facilitates the responses of Weibo users. There is no doubt that, for that price, the Chinese company could be able to market a smartthone with a flexible screen without problems, but what would that Xiaomi smartphone look like?

During the last few years, we have seen numerous leaks that have left us with several conceptual designs of what the first flexible Xiaomi smartphone could look like. One of them has been the Xiaomi Mi Fold, which adopt a classic concept as it has two folds that divide the terminal screen into three sections, as we can see in the attached image, and that close backwards.

Another interesting terminal was the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, a terminal that uses a flexible OLED panel to wrap both the front and most of the rear Of the device. This Xiaomi smartphone concept is, in my opinion, the most interesting of all the ones I have seen so far, although it is also one of the most difficult to reach the market. If I had to choose a design, I would go for this one without hesitation, but I would not be willing to pay $ 1,500 for a smartphone.

Among the comments that Lei Jun has received to his questions, we find a marked disparity of opinions, although most agree that they would like a terminal with that price to have top-of-the-range specifications, including a SoC Snapdragon 888, a screen with QHD resolution and 120 Hz, a large battery and resistance to dust and water. Some also requested that the front camera be integrated into the screen.

We do not know what the Chinese company will surprise us with, but the truth is that their idea of ​​asking consumers is correct, since it gives them a solid base on which to formulate their strategy. Personally, I think that Xiaomi smartphone for $ 1,500 will be a terminal with a flexible screen, there is no other way to justify, today, such a high price, Unless we use precious metals and stones, as some firms dedicated to luxury terminals do.

And you, would you be willing to pay $ 1,500 for a Xiaomi smartphone? And for a smartphone from another brand? We read in the comments.

Cover image: LetsGoDigital.