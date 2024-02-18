Yes, of course you can buy a flag and a ticket for the races. But the ultimate fan experience must be to have Max Verstappen's blood running through your veins. Good news; Max seems open to it.

The world is getting crazier and crazier, but fortunately Max Verstappen remains very normal. The down-to-earth Dutchman will be a five-time Formula 1 champion by the end of 2025. But there is no room for excesses and excesses in Max's life. Our supreme hero was recently asked if he has tattoos. The 26-year-old answered 'no'. But he has a good reason for that.

Verstappen takes an example from Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, better known to the general public as Równèldów. The Portuguese ball virtuoso, unlike many of his colleagues, does not have any stickers on his body. Verstappen says he is inspired by the reason given by Ronaldo himself.

Cristiano once said that he was shocked by the fact that if you get a tattoo, you are not allowed to donate blood for several months. He also said that his father once told him that if you give things to others, God will repay you double. In the Netherlands there is also a four-month period during which you are not allowed to donate blood after having a tattoo. Apparently Max regularly puts a needle in his arm to donate, because this the champion finds it objectionable.

Well, maybe Max is only thinking about it because of the reason behind this term. Getting a tattoo has certain health risks. In fact, your body spends the rest of your life trying to get rid of that foreign material in vain. Yours truly also wanted a pair of gigantic wings on his shoulders. But yes, after gaining a little knowledge and the ridicule of friends, that was decided.

Do you have a tattoo? Have you ever noticed that you suddenly drive faster after a blood donation? And more important; Do you ever donate blood? Let us know in the comments!

