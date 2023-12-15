Leasing a used car sounds illogical. Because it kind of is, but it's really coming.

Nowadays there are many financial constructions possible that allow you to drive a car. So there is more than renting, leasing or buying. Our editor-in-chief @michaelras has made itself available as a guinea pig to practice with a Lynk & Co 01. You can also drive that car on a subscription basis. And yes, he pays for it himself.

There is a construction possible for every type of person. But what kind of construction is there for people with little money? Well, Honda has a solution for that. You can lease a used car from them!

New = outrageously expensive

New Hondas are indeed extremely expensive, so you should indeed look at used ones. Now Hondas are quite expensive, because they are technically very well put together. So even after a longer period of time, Honda can rest assured that you can still drive the cars well.

In the United States, Honda (and its luxury brand Acura) has started offering leasing products for used cars. So if you see a Honda Accord, Civic or CR-V in the HondaTrue Usedprogram with two tons on the clock, then you can simply lease that used car. The down payment for such a car is roughly $1,000 and then you pay $250 per month for four years.

Used car lease: what about the warranty?

But then you say thank you: “Yes, what about the warranty? There isn't one then, I assume?” Well, there is! You get a 100-day or 8,000 km pure warranty on your car. Just from bumper to bumper, so everything that could break is covered. You also get an oil service included in the price. Breakdown service is also included.

Then there are two questions. First, why is Honda doing this? Simple, it is not only a demonstration of your own abilities, but also to attract new customers. Honda is also not a very sexy brand in the US. With this program they hope to entice younger customers to enter the Honda dealer more quickly. Especially people who are buying a car for the first time, would normally not go near a Honda dealer, but this way they do.

Something for the Netherlands?

The second question: will they also do this in the Netherlands? There is no indication for this yet. Unlike in the US, Honda plays a very marginal role in the market here.

But, Honda aside, it is a form that can succeed. Leasing a used car does occur, but usually involves more financing. In addition, it is more often offered by 'adventurous' shops where you would rather not buy a car. The combination of maintenance, warranty and the fact that you are doing business with a brand dealer is an attractive one.

Is leasing a used car something for you?

In Europe it might be the RIGHT way to go about it. There are almost no A-segment cars left, the B-segment is also drying up and there are volume brands that even skip the C-segment. So there will soon be a huge demand for cars, while there is hardly any supply. With such a construction – to lease a used car from the dealer – you can tackle this to some extent.

Now the question remains for you dear readers: would you consider leasing a used car? Or would you rather get a 10-year-old used car from Germany and hope that it turns out well? Let us know in the comments!

Through: Motor1.com

This article Would you lease a used car? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#lease #car