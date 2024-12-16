The AEMET alert of fully winter temperatures accompanied by precipitation in the form of rain and snow and maintains the red level warning on the Principality of Asturias and in Castilla y León. Temperatures are dropping and with this drop the chances of the first snowfall increase, a situation that is more common in mountain areas and in certain parts of the peninsula. In these cases, it may be necessary to resort to the snow chains, an essential safety element to be able to circulate when the road is completely covered. Many drivers are unaware of how they should be installed and what steps must be followed to do it correctly. Here we leave you a series of recommendations to avoid making mistakes. But first…

What type of chains are there?

One of the most important points that drivers should know is, without a doubt, what type of chains on the market and which one best suits your needs. Norauto indicates that the metal snow chains They provide great grip on snow and ice and guarantee greater grip, although they are usually more complicated to install than textiles. On the other hand, there are the textile chains They are easier to place and weigh much less, so their storage is also easier. This type of chains offer good adhesion and a more comfortable ride than metal chains, although they have less grip. In addition, it must be taken into account that they do not damage systems such as ABS or ESP.

Finally, on the market there are also available hybrid chains or mixed, They are easy and quick to assemble, but you have to use more force to adjust them. They are especially suitable for those users who use chains very frequently.

Now remember that chains can be replaced also for winter tires or all season tires as long as they carry the acronym ‘M+S’, a marking with an anagram of a mountain with a snowflake inside that indicates that they can circulate without chains.

Now, if we do not have this type of tires mounted, but we find ourselves in the situation of having to install chains, these are some tips to correctly install them.

1. Practicing beforehand is essential

In this way, the driver will not be overwhelmed by the situation and the stress that may arise at that moment. The practice beforehand It allows you to know what steps should be followed and what should be avoided.

2. Wear the appropriate chains for the vehicle

Not all chains are compatible with all vehicles. A tire that requires a standard 7 millimeter chain is not the same as one that requires a SUV or 4X4. Chains that were used for a previous vehicle may not work for a new one.

3. Place them away from traffic

It is recommended to place the chains in a place away from traffic and, of course, place the V-16 sign or triangle to be more visible. The user must carry the reflective vest and use gloves to avoid cuts, a flashlight in case there is little light and a blanket in case you have to lean on the ground.

4. They must be put on the driving wheels

If the vehicle is front wheel drive, they must go in the front axle wheels. If it is from rear-wheel drive, on the rear wheels. In the case of 4x4s with all-wheel drive, it is recommended to put the chains on all four tires.

5. Follow the manufacturer’s steps

When installing them, follow all the steps and manufacturer’s instructions. Not all of them are done in the same way, although there are indeed some common steps that can serve as a guide. So the steps begin stretching the chains on the ground and lift them to the top of the tire. Then we must close the ring so that it rests on the rubber; stretch the chain over the tread, move the vehicle a few centimeters so that the wheel steps on the chain; cover the wheel and join all the hooks and tensioners. You know that the chain is properly adjusted when the slack does not exceed 1.5 centimeters when it is pulled over the tread.

Some chains have automatic tensioners that will fit the wheel when you start driving. Others are manual and need to be adjusted after driving a few meters. As a recommendation, it is always Better to circulate 100 meters to later adjust them again.

Be careful when using them without snow

It is equally important to put them when circumstances require it, such as Do not continue driving with them if there is no snow or ice. If the road conditions are optimal, they should be removed as soon as possible so that they do not cause damage to the tires and other safety systems such as ABS or ESP. In the case of textile chains and in the absence of snow or ice, They can break due to friction with the road. Once removed, they must be cleaned and washed, removing any remains of snow.

Finally, it never hurts to remember that you must be especially careful when driving in the presence of snow or ice on the road. Drivers must rreduce speed and adapt it to the road conditions. Nor can you exceed the 50km/h and you must follow the instructions of the signs and, above all, the information panels and traffic agents at all times. One has to avoid sudden acceleration and braking, increase the safety distance and preferably drive on long marches.