The ability to recognize and know how to act in a dangerous situation, in the face of emergency signs either calls for help It is essential to ensure the security of everyone, especially when visiting a foreign country.

According to the criteria of

These signs constitute one of the most important universal languages ​​in the world, but how well do Colombians know them?

To assess this knowledge and explore how mastery of a foreign language contributes to the safety of people outside their home country, a study conducted by the language learning platform Preply conducted a global survey in 27 countriesincluding Colombia.

Colombia: Experts in responding to abuse, but less prepared to detect signs of distress

The study of values ​​shows that Colombians are optimistic about the future, cosmopolitan and increasingly tolerant of differences. Photo:Guillermo Gonzalez / THE TIME Share

This study highlights the strengths and weaknesses of Colombians when it comes to knowing the gestures and distress codesand define the challenges that must be overcome to strengthen the collective security.

According to the results of the study, only the 34% of Colombians check local emergency numbers before travelling, demonstrating a lack of preparation for possible risk situations.

Furthermore, only the 33 % this acquainted with key phrases either help signs specific in case of violence either kidnappingThese figures are alarming, considering that in an international travel context, knowing how to ask for help can make the difference between security and the danger.

Colombia It is located in the ninth position in the global ranking of people who know how to react when Someone asks for helpwith a 51 % compared to the other countries on the list included South Korea, leading with an impressive 73%, followed by Germany (59%) and Brazil (58%).

Colombia and the other countries in the top 5 still face challenges in recognizing and responding effectively to distress signals. Photo:iStock Share

In terms of how react to an abusive situation, Colombia is positioned with a 55 % occupying the second place, demonstrating remarkable awareness and preparation in intervening against harassment or violence.

Topping the list is South Korea, which occupies the first place in this category. The ranking of the five best-positioned countries is completed by Brazil in third place; Italy, in the room, and Thailand, in the fifth.

Despite this high ranking, Colombia and the other countries in the top five still face challenges in recognizing and responding effectively to distress signals more subtle or universal, highlighting the need to strengthen education and training in this crucial aspect of personal and collective security.

How do Colombians react to emergency signals?

Colombians are considered to be kind and helpful people. Photo:iStock Share

Regarding the knowledge of signs specific, only the 10 % of Colombians know that a black spot on the palm of the hand is a signal to ask for help in cases of gender violence.

These alert tools are designed for risk situations in contexts where discretion is essential.

This discreet sign emerged as a campaign to help the victims of domestic violence to ask for help without alerting their aggressor. The low penetration of this signal in Colombian society highlights the lack of dissemination and the need for broader awareness-raising strategies.

Furthermore, only the 15 % of those surveyed know that the acronym “STAN” means “Send The Authorities Now” (Send to authorities now)used to request the immediate intervention of the police in dangerous situations.

Other critical signals, such as the Angel Shot and the request to “speak to Angela” are recognized only by the 11% of Colombians“These alert tools are designed for risk situations in contexts where discretion is essential, but their limited dissemination in Colombia reveals a significant gap in training and capacity building on specific methods of asking for help,” the study said.

This ignorance could have serious implications in scenarios where rapid intervention is essential to ensure personal safety and a reflection on the public policies in the matter of safety and prevention.

Foreign tourism Photo:THE TIME Share

Travel safety: beyond the party

Share Avoid the most common mistakes at the company’s end-of-year party. Photo:iStock

During the holiday period, which is the time par excellence for rest and celebration, security remains a major concern.

Preply’s study reveals that although the 49% of respondents plans to party during his vacation, a significant 68 % Check the safety of the destination before traveling.

The search for pre-trip security information is also significant: 36% of respondents say they look for the main emergency numbers of the destination to which they travel and 29% check the distress signalskey phrases or the process to follow if you witness an attempted violence or kidnapping.

This preparedness reflects a commitment by travelers to stay safe, although the numbers still suggest there is room for improvement.

English as a security tool

Languages ​​you can learn by mastering Spanish. Photo:Getty Images/iStockphoto Share

English remains an important tool for people traveling abroad, with a 94 % of respondents stating that they feel safer speaking this language.

This prevalence of English as international language It facilitates communication in emergency situations, but also poses challenges if travelers are not prepared to handle other local languages.

The feeling of security associated with really knowing a language highlights the importance of language preparation for travelers.

Although reliance on English provides a sense of security, it can also lead to a linguistic standardization that marginalize to those who do not master the language.

According to the study, “the feeling of security associated with really knowing a language highlights the importance of the Language preparation for travelers. Regarding safety, the results of this survey reveal strong points of support, but also important ones in the knowledge of emergency signals”

Promote the multilingualism and respect for diverse language skills can help create a more inclusive travel environment. inclusive and safe for all.