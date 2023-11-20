A five-door, four-wheel drive Ferrari with V12? Please, put it down. One where you have to step up to get into the chair? No, that’s something Ferrari would never do. And yet the Ferrari Purosangue came, because money rules. But what would the Purosangue have looked like if it had stood a little lower on its feet and been a little wider? Pogea Racing will soon come up with the answer.

For now we have to make do with these lame renders, but the company promises that the real car will be ready in a few months. Pogea clearly places the Purosangue a lot lower to the ground, but that is not the only thing. The front bumper and hood have larger air intakes so that the twelve-cylinder engine remains cooler and more can be demanded of the V12.

The power of Pogea’s Ferrari Purosangue

The outside only exists on the computer, but the motor adjustments are already ready. Pogea increases the power of the V12 from 725 to 820 hp. It is not known exactly what adjustments Pogea has made, but there will undoubtedly be a new exhaust system under the car; at least the four exhaust tips are in the middle instead of on the corners.

Large rims on the Purosangue from Ferrari

Furthermore, the flanks and wheel arches have been adjusted to provide space for the ten-spoke 23-inch wheels at the front and 24-inch wheels at the rear. The aero components are made of carbon fiber, by the way. The renderings are still very reminiscent of a Hot Wheels model, but who knows, the real product might look cool soon.

Pogea also tackles the inside of the Ferrari Purosangue. The company hasn’t shown any images of it yet, but it will be a mix of carbon and leather. These materials must provide a ‘luxurious atmosphere’. We don’t yet know exactly what the modification package will cost, but in a few months we should be rolling out the first real Purosangue from Pogea.