Imagine Lorenzo. He is an ordinary guy, in his early twenties, who likes to play online video games, meditate and play sports. What sets it apart from the rest is that it uses brain-machine interfaces that monitor his brain activity and collect data about him all the time, about his state and his emotions. These microchips that Lorenzo has implanted in his brain also help him in a much more important task than winning games: they track information that indicates that he is going to suffer a manic episode. Because Lorenzo has bipolar disorder and uses technology to better manage his crises.

This scenario, although it seems fiction, is much closer than we think. But before the use of brain devices becomes widespread, experts from around the world advocate the need to resolve privacy issues such as who will have access to the brain waves that encode our thoughts, what margin of decision the user will have about them. data your brain generates and how your will and identity can be protected when microchips are reading and writing about your brain waves.

“I imagine that if these devices are used in a positive way, they can collect information that indicates that you are going to have a manic episode,” explains about the hypothetical case of Lorenzo Amanda Pustilnik, professor of Law and Neuroscience at the University of Maryland in the report Neuroscience, beyond the brain of the Bankinter Foundation. “This information could be used to alert her or the people in her circle whom she has authorized and who can go ahead and help her, or at least intervene in time to mitigate the effects of the episode,” explains Pustilnik. You may also be able to communicate directly with the healthcare professionals treating you.

But this sensitive information can also be used in a negative way. If it is sold to a data broker, for example, who then makes it available to other companies as a product or service, Lorenzo may start seeing ads to gamble online, buy luxury items or contract high-risk financial products impulses that you will be much more prone to during a manic episode and that could, in fact, precipitate or aggravate your attacks. In this way, the misuse of the information obtained from the brain can have negative consequences directly related to the mental health of users, and they are not only an ethical issue of lack of privacy.

At the moment, the privacy protection model that we know is that users give their consent to use their data, as we do when downloading an application on the mobile. But when we talk about brain data this system does not work. “Right now we don’t have good legal models to address this issue,” says Pustilnik.

But it is being worked on. There are some international initiatives that have been sounding the alarm for years and that already describe the lack of privacy of brain data as a human rights problem. This is the case of the American project BRAIN, which seeks to promote and promote the development of new technologies to increase knowledge about the brain and find a cure for different brain diseases.

Its chief executive officer, Rafael Yuste, is also a promoter of the Neuro-rights initiative of the Center for Neurotechnology at Columbia University. “We are very concerned about the lack of privacy of neurodata,” explains Yuste. For this reason, three years ago he met with experts from around the world and established neuro-rights, which lay the foundations of how users should be protected so that their mental and personal privacy and their freedom to make decisions are respected, among others.

Who has control over me?

In addition to affecting the mental health of users, the lack of proper regulation could cause technology to blur the line between a person’s consciousness and the influence of the machine. Users could doubt who has the final control over their decisions: there will come a point where we cannot know if we genuinely want something or if it is due to the influence of neurotechnologies.

“Our opinion is that the brain data obtained from the registry of neurons should be legally treated as if they were an organ of the body, so the same legislation that regulates organ transplants would apply,” explains Yuste. In Chile they have already made an amendment to the Constitution to include neuro-rights. Promoting laws to protect brain information is one of the first options that the experts of the BRAIN project use to defend citizens.

Other technical solutions could help solve the problem by going one step beyond user consent. “We are talking about federated learning, that is, if you have an iPhone that collects your brain activity, the data never leaves your device, but only what has been learned from it is shared,” Yuste proposes.

He also comments on the option of having differential privacy: that we give each piece of data that comes from the brain a label and grant it a specific degree of privacy depending on how sensitive it is. From one to ten: whether you are alive or not requires minimal privacy, whether you live in a certain country, one point; how do you feel, ten points … “This would allow companies to continue making money without damaging human rights,” says Yuste. “We hope we can get there in time before these products hit the market.”