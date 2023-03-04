Opinions about dogs in the car were surveyed and not everyone is a fan of a four-legged friend in the car.

If you’re reading this, chances are you own a dog. After all, many Dutch people opt for a loyal four-legged friend to accompany you in life. A dog then forms a large part of your life and that means that you sometimes have to go somewhere with your dog. That in turn means that the dog will sit in your car. Is that a problem? Usually not, but a small survey by Auto Trader in the UK shows that not everyone is happy about dogs in the car.

Dog in the car

Dogs’ perceptions of hygiene are, of course, a little different from humans. As a dog owner, you understand that. If you don’t have a dog, that’s sometimes a bit of a difficult concept. The research therefore mainly focuses on people without a dog. They were questioned about various issues surrounding having a dog in the car and the state of the car afterwards. This shows the following.

Prefer to walk

For starters, 80 percent of those surveyed “like it” about riding in a car with a dog in it or if a car is full of dog hair. But a fairly large 30 percent indicate that it is completely not done and prefer to opt for an alternative. Walk or take a taxi, for example. Yes, a third of those surveyed would rather choose the leg car than the dog car.

Second-hand

A dog in the car also has an impact on the condition of the car. For example, 44 percent of those surveyed say that dog tracks in used cars are not a great selling point. 30 percent of the respondents even indicate that they would never buy a car that has ever had a dog in it.

To clean

Maybe you’re reading this as a dog owner and you suddenly see the sales opportunity of your car drop by a nice percentage. Don’t worry, you can clean your car in a way that reduces the impact of your dog in your car. Think of basic things like cleaning up mess (food for your dog, etc.), but also cleaning your floor mats, vacuuming for dog hair and then going through it with a special brush for cleaning up dog hair. Just a professional detail giving to your car solves a lot.

So our four-legged comrades are not comrades to everyone. Do you have a dog and if not, would you get in the car with a dog? We would of course like to hear that in the comments.

This article Would you get in a car with a dog? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

