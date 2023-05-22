researchers of the Zhejiang University in China have achieved a scientific milestone by grow fish fillets in laboratory using the technology of 3d print. This breakthrough, which marks the first time it has been made in China, has been documented in a study published in the journal Science of Food this month.

Cultured fish fillets, developed over a period of 17 daysare about a centimeter long and exhibit a flavor, color and texture indistinguishable from similar natural fish, according to the researchers.

Cultured meat tissue, obtained through processing animal cells in a laboratory settinghas emerged as a promising alternative to partially replace meat production in the traditional livestock industry, according to the scientists involved in the project.

Liu Donghong, co-author of the study, explained: “This technology can provide support to address the supply of meat and animal protein for humans. It also has important implications for the conservation of marine fish populations.” This innovative technique could have a significant impact on both food security and the protection of marine life.

Although companies and scientists have already developed meat tissues from cows and pigs using 3D printing technology, there are few studies on farming marine fish due to the diversity of muscle types present in these animals, as well as the lack of training materials. support to build the structure of your meat by 3D printing.

The Zhejiang University team focused on farming great yellow croaker fillets, a species of temperate water fish in which muscle and fat cells represent more than 80% of its body. The population of this species has dramatically declined in the wild due to overfishing in East Asia.

To carry out the research, muscle and fat stem cells were isolated from the tissues of great yellow croaker to “seed” the cultured fillets, and allowed to grow. In addition, a three-dimensional support structure was created using a gelatin gel to facilitate cell growth.

According to the study, fat stem cells had good growth in the culture medium, but muscle cells showed low differentiation efficiency. However, the team discovered two signaling pathways that affect muscle cell differentiation.

By inhibiting these signals in cells through the use of small molecule drugs, the differentiation efficiency increased from 1% in the control group to 32%. As the muscle cells grew and differentiated, more muscle tissue similar to fish meat was generated, though still without a solid structure.

Chen Jun, another study co-author, commented: “At this point, the fish is still a loose mass of cells with no fixed shape. It doesn’t have the tissue structure that people perceive as meat.” Despite this, the researchers found that cultured fillets were similar to natural fish tissue in terms of number and ratio of muscle and fat cellsas well as in hardness, texture, elasticity and water content.

This scientific breakthrough could have a significant impact on the food industry and the conservation of marine species. As tissue culture technology advances, consumers may in the future be able to enjoy lab-produced fish meat in a more sustainable way and without the need to rely on traditional fishing.