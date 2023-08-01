That sounds very disrespectful. Chip tuning a rare supercar for even more power.

In principle, a little tuning will improve your car very quickly. A car is built from the factory at a price and the car must appeal to a lot of people. So with a set of wheels, springs and dampers you can make a big difference. And of course you can also tackle the engine.

But would that also work with a real supercar? We wondered that when we saw the McLaren 765LT van Novitec. The 765LT is the special extra light and extra strong variant of the McLaren 720S. So that is already up and hope points improved. Not only that, with a supercar there is often less compromise, as the price is very high.

pee

Still, it didn’t stop the German tuner from taking a pee on it. Now we have to admit that they do a very subtle pee about it. They haven’t eaten a kilo of asparagus, so to speak.

There is a new splitter and front cover. Of course all made of carbon. This also applies to the space where the headlights are located. That is normally made of plastic, but now made of carbon. The hood scoop is also now carbon fiber.

The wheels of this McLaren are forged and come from Vossen, like almost all wheels from Novitec projects. D They measure 20 inches at the front and are even 21 inches at the rear. The color of the car, a kind of army green with Papaya orange details, is the work of Fostla, who gave the car a different wrap.

But then the most remarkable thing: the engine has also been addressed, albeit subtly. No new turbos, but an adjustment of the ECU. or rather, it concerns a bypass module. This allows Novitec to adjust the ignition, injection and turbo pressure.

Would you tune a rare supercar?

In combination with the Inconel sports exhaust, this results in a maximum power of 843 hp (at 7,000 rpm) and a maximum torque of 898 Nm (at 6,300 rpm).

Novitec does not mention what it does to performance. Yes, he goes faster, no doubt. But we wonder: would you chip tune a rare supercar like this. Because that’s basically what you do, isn’t it?

McLaren is doing its utmost to create the ultimate driver’s car from what is already a very, very good supercar. Wouter has driven the 720S a few times and we never heard him say: “Yes, this car needs more power and torque.” And he actually says that about every other car he’s been in.

This article Would you chip tune a rare supercar? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#chip #tune #rare #supercar