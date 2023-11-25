The Swedish series of the moment is ‘A normal family’ or ‘A Nearly Normal Family’ in English, an international production that Netflix added to its programming on Friday, November 24. The plot revolves around a seemingly perfect family, but everything changes when her spoiled daughter is accused of committing a murder, which drives her parents to unimaginable lengths to protect each other. However, along the way, unexpected secrets will be discovered that will leave you speechless.

‘A normal family’ It consists of only six episodes and is based on the bestseller of the same name by Swedish writer Mattias Edvarsson. If you are looking for a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat, this series is for you. Therefore, in this note we present you who is who in this new success of the platform.

Who are the supporting actors in the Netflix series ‘A Normal Family’?

1. Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors as Stella Sandell

The 22-year-old Swedish actress plays Stella Sandell, the daughter of Adam and Ulrika Sandell. The family’s tranquility is disrupted when Stella is accused of murder. This is the first television work that the actress has done and, also, her great debut.

It is the television debut for Alexandra Karlsonn, who is Stella Sandell in 'The Normal Family'. Photo: Netflix

2. Björn Bengtsson as Adam Sandell

The 51-year-old Swedish actor plays Adam Sandell, the patriarch of the family and a priest appreciated by everyone in the neighborhood. His world is shaken when he learns of the accusation against his daughter Stella. Among his previous works, his participation in the film ‘Robin Hood’, along with Jamie Foxx, stands out.

Adam Sandell’s character is a highly respected priest. Photo: Netflix

3. Lo Kauppi is Ulrika Sandell

The 53-year-old actress plays Ulrika Sandell, Adam’s wife and Stella’s mother. She is a prestigious lawyer in the series and she will do everything possible to protect her family after the accusation of her daughter.

Lo Kauppi plays Ulrika Sandell, lawyer and Stella’s mother. Photo: Netflix

Actors from the cast of the Netflix series ‘A Normal Family’

Christian Fandango Sundgren as Chris Olsen

Melisa Ferhatovic as Amina Besic

Håkan Bengtsson as Mikael Blomberg

Cedomir Glisovic as Nalle

Rasmus Troedsson as John Alverland

Vera Olin is Louise.

What is ‘A Normal Family’ about?

The synopsis presented by Netflix is ​​as follows: “The life of a perfect family falls apart when a shocking homicide reveals that they are capable of anything to protect each other.”

Official trailer for ‘A Normal Family’