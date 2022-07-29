The arrival of a striker for Real Madrid is always a soap opera. Every summer thousands of names come up, but as Cristiano Ronaldo said on his day: “in the pre-season we always see the same faces”. Signing with the biggest club in the world is always an arduous task.
Timo has shown that he can be capable of the best and the worst. From being a player at Leipzig who dropped goals from his pockets, to signing for Chelsea and being denied in front of goal. What can be caused this? Under the pressure of having to be a starter and perform at a big club in Europe. Would it be a good signing for Real Madrid? Yes. His arrival would be marked by having a secondary role, he would not have to wear the team’s stripes at any time, the player would only have to limit himself to being in the shadow of Benzema and play the minutes that Ancelotti assigns him without Werner putting some snag This would be the key of the signing. If the player was willing to accept the conditions that Real Madrid put on the table, it could be carried out, if not, no.
If a team like Real Madrid knocks on your door, it’s very difficult to say no. Werner is not going through the best moment of his career, and the interest of a big club like Chamartín could give him a boost. If the player limits himself to doing what he is asked, his adaptation at the Bernabéu would be very easy. In case he had an attitude like the one that has been seen with Luka Jovic, he should not consider reaching the biggest club in the world. With the signing of him, it should be more than clear that Karim’s tenure is by decree.
#Werner #good #substitute #Benzema
