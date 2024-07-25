In recent days, the signing of Uriel Antuna for European football has almost disappeared; however, no party has confirmed its permanence in Blue Cross and it is not known which team he will end up playing for in 2024.
Now, with the Leagues Cup about to begin, there has been much speculation about whether he will join the team Martin Anselmior if he will remain on the sidelines to try to close his transfer, because although he continues training with the club, his starting role seems lost.
It is worth remembering that a few weeks ago, the departure of Antuna It seemed a given, but the roles were quickly reversed and every hour the possibility of the footballer leaving began to diminish. Blue Cross this transfer market.
According to Adrian Esparza, a journalist from TUDN, Uriel Antuna is 100% integrated into the expedition of Blue Cross to dispute the Leagues Cup in the United States, since his transfer to Greece has been completely stopped and he will count as one more for Martín Anselmi in this event.
It is expected that during this tournament the permanence of Antuna in Machineso the Leagues Cup It could even help him regain his place in the starting line-up, as in recent weeks he has only come in as a substitute.
Recently, the very Anselmi He assured that Uriel Antuna He is a player of the team and he considered him as an important element within the squad, but he hinted that his future is not yet defined, since he referred to him as “while he is here.”
He Blue Cross debuts in the Leagues Cup until next Wednesday, July 31, when he faces Charlotte FC at 6 pm; while the second match will be against Philadelphia Unionnext Sunday, August 4th.
These will be the two rivals of Machine in the group stage of the binational competition, a tournament that is also an objective for the sky-blue team.
