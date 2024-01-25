Before writing this, let's talk about it, we went to watch some videos of Until Dawn for PS4, of which very reliable rumors say that a new version is on the way remastered edition or a remake For PS5 . The game is exactly as we remembered it, so much so that we wonder what the point of a re-release is, considering that even today the original, developed by Supermassive Games, is very pleasant to look at and can be played in backward compatibility on the new console without major problems.

The meaning of all this

Until Dawn is graphically still very beautiful to look at

Plus we're always there: it's a 2015 title, not that old considering the current market. So, if an Until Dawn 2 would be more than welcome, knowing about the return of the first chapter is quite surprising, given that we are talking about an experience that is still fresh in the memories of PlayStation players and which, until recently, could be purchased in digital for €19.99 (or even much less during sales periods).

It must also be said that we are not even talking about a game with particularly versatile mechanics, bent as they are on the narrative side. And that's fine, let's be clear, since they work perfectly and do their job excellently. For example, the remastered edition of The Last of Us 2 paradoxically made more sense than this one, despite being the most recent original, because the game mechanics are manipulable enough to have allowed the creation of a new mode. But here?

The question we asked ourselves in the face of the rumors should be quite clear: what could a remastered edition, or a remake, of Until Dawn add to the experience experienced on PS4?

From this follows another: halfway through its life cycle, can the PS5 live only on re-releases of the previous generation? We're obviously talking about first party exclusives (we know there are several third party ones on the way). Honestly, in 2024 we would have liked to see a slightly more sparkling offering from PlayStation Studios, instead of having to talk about yet another project from the previous generation. Let's hope for some surprises in the next one State of Play.