As a serial killer The 20-year-old young man who killed two women today on the educational campus could be investigated Technological University of Guadalajara (UTEG)who is already being investigated for having committed a third homicide minutes before in a motel in the capital of Jalisco.

Without mentioning scientific and legal terms, in order to take care of the investigation of the three homicides of women committed this March 6 in the city of Guadalajarathe head of the Jalisco Prosecutor's Office, Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz, revealed details of the images that the security cameras recorded around the actions of the young man who today attacked female and male people inside the campus UTEG Olympic and of Gran Via Motelfrom the Tapatia Pearl.

According to the footage, in both scenarios the same aggressor initially entering a room at the Gran Vía Motel and later at the UTEG Olympic campus, leaving lifeless women in their wake.

In his first statements, the head of the Jalisco Prosecutor's Office indicated that at the time of the arrest The man “was out of his mind” and that there is “There is no reason, there is no apparent motive” about the attacks he perpetrated. “The aggression is direct against the first people it sees” he added.

Among the testimonies that the staff of the Jalisco Prosecutor's Office collected this Wednesday evening at the UTEG Guadalajara has highlighted the statement given by a person regarding who it is believed could be a student of said educational institution.

“This person… was or was part of a kind of WhatsApp group or Internet applications where they share stories and search for stories precisely about crimes of fanaticism“, Méndez Ruiz revealed when citing the testimony that a person gave about the alleged feminicide and serial killer.

Likewise, Méndez Ruiz pointed out that “because of the way it arrives, because of the conditions in which the act is committed, we cannot anticipate or rule it out! that even could be related to other events ”.

With respect to murder of a woman at the Gran Vía Motelit has emerged that the victim would be a sex worker identified as Abigail, 22 years old, with whom the aggressor entered the room, then assaulted her until she was lifeless and finally fled, concluding his escape at the UTEG Guadalajara.

As part of the investigation, Jalisco authorities are already reviewing more security cameras around the UTEG Olímpica campus and the Gran Vía Motel to rule out or confirm whether The young man already accused of three murders of women could have partners in crime .

It should be noted that apart from the three murdered women, the already detained He also injured two men with his knives (two knives and a small axe). more: a student from UTEG Guadalajara, who managed to escape to ask for help from a patrol that was passing in front of the campus, and an employee of the administrative area of ​​said school, who was hospitalized in Clinic 14 of the IMSS and is serious health .

These three murders of women in Guadalajara occurred a few hours before March 8, International Women's Daydate for which Jalisco women have scheduled two mega marches in La Perla Tapatia to demand respect for their human rights, including a life free of violence.