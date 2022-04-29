While the Sinaloa Congress did not approve reducing the number of deputies, on the other hand, President López Obrador promotes the elimination of multi-member legislators, in his electoral reform proposal he states that with this measure there would be a saving of 24 billion pesos.

In yesterday’s morning conference, they presented said initiative, which is a constitutional reform, and hours later it was sent to the Chamber of Deputies. So we are talking about a strong lobbying and negotiation process coming because they occupy two thirds and will seek to avoid the same fate as the electricity reform.

Additionally, the electoral reform of President López Obrador would also require the approval of two thirds of the Senate and at least 17 state congresses. The main operators will be the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, and the coordinator of the Morenista deputies, Ignacio Mier.

Returning to the Sinaloa Congress, in a total inconsistency with national politics, the local deputies did not allow 10 seats to be eliminated, so they threw out the reform, deciding to maintain the 24 positions by relative majority and the 16 by proportional representation.

The justification of the Sinaloa legislators was that if the deputations had been reduced, it would have caused the State Congress to lose representativeness. By the way, AMLO’s reform goes to the federal, local and council councils, so it is an obvious inconsistency in the political line.

Very attentive because the electoral reform of President López Obrador at the time will occupy that at least 17 Congresses of the states approve it, will Sinaloa be the exception? We do not believe that they will justify again that they will lose representativeness.

Sinaloa. Very interesting is the review that the Oversight Commission of the State Congress is making to the reports of the financial audits and audits on the performance carried out for the exercises from 2017 to 2020.

In this sense, the Superior State Audit revealed that they determined 14 thousand 005 actions and recommendations. Among the data that stand out are 13 thousand 316 financial audits, 541 recommendations, three requests for clarification, 393 promotions of the exercise of the power of fiscal verification and 9 thousand 775 promotions of administrative responsibility.

What is most striking is that 112 criminal complaints were filed. Of which 25 are appropriations, 10 were suspended in amparo proceedings; 19 cases were resolved in non-exercise of criminal action; 28 were accumulated and currently comprise four different files; 34 preliminary investigation files are currently being processed; 12 have been determined temporary file; and four have been prosecuted. So very attentive to the reports that arise.

Schedule. Tomorrow the program “Transforming communities” will start in the municipality of Badiraguato, in which they will carry out days of attention and services of the State Government. Additionally, they will be inaugurating a work with a social meaning.

This program will be itinerant, so they will be touring the communities of the municipalities of the state. With this, the government headed by Rubén Rocha Moya will have direct contact and greater closeness with society, in addition, it has a great social sense.

In these days in terms of medical care, they will be applying the vaccine against covid-19. There will also be registration of social programs, licensing procedures and legal services, courses, workshops, among others.

political memory. “Children are the world’s most important resource and the best hope for the future”: John Fitzgerald Kennedy.