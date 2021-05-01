“The Academy accepts the Oscar on his behalf. Thanks”. With these concise and unattractive words said by the actor Joaquin Phoenix, who delivered the last award of the night, the least seen Oscars in the history of the awards closed last Sunday in Los Angeles. There was no one to collect the Best Actor award that Anthony Hopkins had just received (who at that time was sleeping at his home in Wales thousands of miles away, convinced like almost everyone that the winner was going to be Chadwick Boseman by title). posthumous). The ceremony, which for the third year in a row had no driver, ended abruptly. No catharsis or outcome.

The Oscars are not the only great awards in the entertainment industry that have ever opted to dispense with a figure that strings the gala. Also the Emmy, the Grammys or the Golden Globes have done it sometime, especially recently. Viewership, on the other hand, has plummeted in recent years, to all-time lows. Is the absence of these figures a symptom of the crisis that the format of the classic award ceremonies suffers?

The scriptwriter and director Cristina López is a specialist in this type of galas. He has participated in several, three of them by the Goya. “One of the reasons why these ceremonies lose audience is because there is no presenter,” he says on the phone. “It loses a lot of its appeal, regardless of what an awards gala is, you always want to see those who deliver them, the dresses, etc. The presenter is essential, he is what gives personality to the night. It is one of the greatest attractions to see something that lasts at least two and a half or three hours. This fashion that there is no presenter is counterproductive in attracting the public to the galas ”.

The same idea is shared by Emilio A. Pina, executive producer of Plano a plano, and who from the Film Academy was in charge of the production of five Goya galas between 2007 and 2014: “We don’t remember the ceremonies because of the film that has livestock. You remember a gala because it was, for example, that of Ricky Gervais [en los Globos de Oro de 2011]. It is even easier to identify them with some conductors who repeat than by the films that win the awards, which always have to be pulled from the internet because only the presenter is remembered ”. The producer remembers times like Whoopi Goldberg or Billy Crystal at the Oscars in the nineties and early two thousand, when the audience in the US always exceeded 25 million viewers and not just nine last Sunday: “With some of them who have repeated and had their time, you remember that stamp ”.

Whoopi Goldberg presents the Oscars in 2002.

That Goya by Alfredo Landa in 2008

The void created by the closing of last Sunday reminds Pina of the moment of the 2008 Goya, when the comedian José Corbacho, conductor that night, had to leave with humor and as quickly as possible a compromised moment: Alfredo Landa had up on stage to collect the award of honor and for a little over a minute, for whatever reason, he could not articulate any sentence well. “At the beginning it was like everyone was on their own until someone said, hey, you don’t understand what they’re saying. We had been around for a minute and we didn’t realize it. ”Corbacho recalls on the phone. “In the end they took him away and I came out saying, ‘It’s Alfredo Landa, let him say what he wants, right?’ For removing iron from something that had been very strange. If suddenly no one comes out and no one says anything, apart from being strange, it is hardly human and not very empathetic. It could have been a cold and terrifying thing. “

That figure that unites the show is vital, says Pina: “I consider the Oscar gala to be very unsuccessful, populated by anonymous, without a driver, which is little Show. When the only intriguing question is who wins an award, it may interest more to those of the industries themselves, but a little less to the people who see it at home ”. For Corbacho, who had also presented the Goya a year earlier, the conductor brings the necessary warmth in a show like this: “Okay, we dedicate ourselves to the world of film and television and that there is a technological factor behind it, but we must not lose the heart of things. People can die on stage, something can happen to them; that at least there is someone who comes out and picks it up and makes a joke, that gives humanity to that moment ”.

“The problem with the galas is that they end up becoming a television program, and you have to adapt it to the medium, because if not, we won’t televise it and that’s it,” continues Corbacho. “Cinema people get together in a wonderful place, the awards are given and then the next day the press releases the news and that’s it. But since we start televising them, we have to adapt them to television with the difficulty that this has, because there is a liturgy there of awards, nominees, thanks, which is difficult to make it televised “, adds the comedian.

The actor Alfredo Landa, surprised with his Honorary Goya for his entire career during the 2008 gala held at the Palacio de Congresos in Madrid.

The person who leads these galas is usually one of the biggest claims for the viewer. It was when, recently and in different awards, Silvia Abril, Andreu Buenafuente, Pilar Castro and Dani Rovira did it. “The first way to sell the finery is always who presents it and the fact that there is no one is a problem. If the presenter does not work it is a problem, but they are things that can happen in any television format, it is a risk that must be taken. But if there is no presenter it is like a thing without form, like a string of awards. In addition, in the cinema galas, many of the films that compete for the awards have not even been seen by the public, ”says Cristina López.

Corbacho sees in these headless finery a sign of the times: “The Oscars became unreasonable when they began to consider that no one would star in them, either because when announcing the name a tweet from 1984 would come out, or because of whatever say later. People already say, ‘why am I going to present this if they are going to crack me up’. In the end, removing the presenter is like a metaphor of saying, let’s do everything much more aseptic, more technological, and that is a mistake for the film industry itself, which is considering its future against algorithms and against misunderstood technology ”.

Something like Sunday did not happen in 2017. That year comedian Jimmy Kimmel presented the Oscars. It was when an error by the actress Faye Dunaway caused that for a moment the award for Best Film was given to La La Land when in fact it was Moonlight. Kimmel was in that chaotic stage with the dozens of people who had come up, from one film to another, and in the end he was able to redirect all the mixed emotions and feelings with an improvised closing: “I don’t know what happened. I blame myself for all of this. Let’s remember, it’s an awards show, we hate to see people disappointed, but the good news is that we have some great movies. I knew I was going to screw up this show, I knew it. Thanks for watching us. Tomorrow I go back to my usual program and I promise that I will never return ”. He did it the following year.

