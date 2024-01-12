I like to cook, but I'm not very good at following recipes to the letter. Often my choice of whether or not to follow a recipe literally also depends on the availability of the ingredients. This often means that the recipe is dropped or is adjusted in such a way that it is actually something different. Janneke's Christmas turban with olive oil, orange, pine nuts and rosemary not only sounded very intriguing and attractive, but it turned out that I had all the ingredients at home! Cutting the orange (including the flesh) into cubes is perhaps the most difficult part. That's what I was most concerned about: would that bitter peel really taste good in the turban? However, after baking, the bitterness completely disappeared. The oranges make the cake delicious, soft and juicy. Ultimately, it turned out that I didn't have one ingredient at home: baking powder. But doubling the amount of baking soda easily solved that. The rosemary flavor is very subtle and the garnish with needles, seeds and fresh powdered snow completes it completely.

