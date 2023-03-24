As a Ukrainian editor and journalist, Sevgil Musaeva You have to make tough decisions every day.

For example, tell the case of a colleague of his who was detained by the Russian army under the risk of reprisals against him.

EITHER risk publishing the list with the names of the soldiers invading Ukraine. And, above all, debate whether to put your life at stake, just to report a story.

Musaieva is editor-in-chief of the independent media Ukraine Pravda -which translate ‘Ukrainian truth’- since 2014, when Moscow annexed the crimean peninsula. About four million readers enter its website daily.

From that “front,” his team has published stories about the Russian oligarchs, war crimes during the invasion and hundreds of service news for its readers.

“We have published articles on humanitarian corridors, volunteering and we understood that information saves lives. The right news and good journalism can save lives”, he tells EL TIEMPO.

In 2022, Sevgil Musaieva was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential personalities in the world. However, he recognizes that the Ukrainians are exhausted from the war and that the conflict will have consequences in the following generations, so his work must continue.

And it is that for the journalist, although the counteroffensive that the Ukrainian military has had, largely thanks to the weaponry provided by the West, makes them think that a victory on the battlefield is possible, warns that all of Ukraine is wary of such an expectation.

“We all dream of a victory (…); we have paid a heavy price for the right to exist. But we have to be very careful with those feelings, ”she says.

What are the challenges you and your team face every day in the war in Ukraine?

I think that the war in Ukraine has been a challenge for journalism. This is the biggest war in the last 80 years since World War II, and the challenges are many.

The first is to survive. ANDThis conflict is proving to be one of the deadliest for journalists. So far, some 32 journalists have been killed in Ukraine, many of them colleagues and friends we knew (figures may vary depending on the source).

The second is the increasing pressures to finance the media. When the war started, our business model no longer worked and that forced us to think about how to support ourselves because we still have a great responsibility.

The third is the emotional and moral aspect. Many of us have lost loved ones and family members. For example, a person from our team lost his father, who was assassinated in Bucha at the beginning of the war. Many other relatives have decided to join the army. And like these, there are many other stories that have to be reported with pain and sadness, and that affects journalists.

The other big challenge is Russian propaganda. They have used information about the war that ended up dehumanizing the Ukrainians for the last decade and that is what allowed them to start the invasion. Many Russians truly believe that the Nazis live here.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was one year old at the end of February.

As a journalist, but also a Ukrainian citizen, how do you achieve balance in your profession?

War is always about elections and as a journalist during a war you have to make decisions. I give you an example. At the beginning of the war we published a list of 120,000 names of Russian soldiers with personal data who are involved in the conflict.

We received this information from our sources, but we had to make a decision about whether or not to publish this list of uniformed men who were only a few kilometers from our relatives. A colleague asked me: “is this the right time to do it?”. We had to think about it a lot because it is a dangerous decision. Another example was when a friend of mine was captured by the Russian army in March. He is still in captivity. However, we never published that story or told his name because we feared that he would be tortured. So we have to make these kinds of decisions all the time.

Can you tell us a story that has marked you during this first year of the war…

There are many stories that you face every day that are about tragedy and pain. For example, I visited many cities in the kyiv region when the Russian troops withdrew and met many people who shared their stories with me. A lot of times you just have to listen to people, not necessarily post their stories. They want to talk, share their pain. As a journalist you want to publish, but as a person you just have to listen.

View of tanks destined for the war in Ukraine.

How is the war affecting Ukrainians?

People in Ukraine are very traumatized. This affects us all. Many become refugees or displaced within the same territory. Many lose their relatives, houses are destroyed. Many try to be tough and resilient. Every day we receive news from the combat front, that they destroyed a building…

And I want to mention that, of course, the ukrainian resistance exists, but also many people are broken by the war. This has been terrible for people and we are tired. However, everyone will continue to fight until the end because it is a war for the existence of Ukraine. But the aftermath of the war will affect Ukrainians for generations. The trauma is very big, our hearts are broken, and there will be many scars in the future.

What do your readers tell you about the Russian invasion?

I remember that before the start of the war I did not sleep for four or five days. She was very physically tired. People were sending us a lot of messages saying they were very supportive of our work. At that time, we published many stories of humanitarian runners, volunteers, and we understood that information saves lives. The correct news and good journalism can save lives. I remember that during the first days a friend who was in Mariupol thought that kyiv had been taken and we told him that it was not occupied. But the Russian propaganda in Mariupol said that kyiv had surrendered.

What does it mean to you to have been chosen by TIME magazine as one of its people of the year?

I think it is a recognition of independent journalism in Ukraine. We have a democracy, we have strong forces and we have strong journalism. Ukrayinska Pravda was founded in 2000. The founder of UP was assassinated in the same year and this hit the country hard. It was a turning point in Ukrainian history. People protested this.

At the same time, Putin came to power in 2000 in Russia and killed off independent journalism. Ukraine fights for independent journalism and for the right to exist as a democratic country. And that is why they give us that recognition. And the impact of Ukrayinska Pravda in our country has been tremendous.

How do you think the conflict will evolve in 2023?

All of us in Ukraine dream of a victory. We know that victory is near; we have paid a heavy price for the right to exist. But we have to be very careful with these feelings. We have to be careful with victory declarations because Russia doesn’t sleep either. Russia wants to change our policy, the Russian forces perhaps have a “Plan B” and we must be prepared. We are going to get help, tanks and jets for our forces, and we have to understand that lives are lost in Ukraine every day.

Although, for us, it is important that this war ends quickly. At the same time, we do not want to cede our territory and we will never accept territorial cessions: we will never accept the occupation of Crimea, of Donbas, because Ukraine has paid a very high price for that. As long as Crimea is occupied, it will be a danger to Europe, NATO members and the region.

