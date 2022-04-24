Farmer seeks wifeHow uncomfortable has it been on the farm this week? Did the sparks fly? And what bothered us Farmer seeks wife † After each broadcast, we give our opinion in this section.

Discomfort



© Mark Reijntjens



She wrote a beautiful, moving letter to farmer Evert and read it aloud. Maud looked at him, made gestures (“See, smell, feel and hear”) and gave everything. She got it from the dairy farmer and let her know. Her candor was of unparalleled beauty. Evert responded in his own way: ,,I’m silent about it.” Well, we haven’t heard him say much for weeks, so we still don’t get viewers, but also Nans and Maud, not aware of him. The youngest adolescent son (almost 17) even said: “I think Nans and Maud know the cows better than Evert himself.” So I could be wrong, but I think Maud is too much for Evert, who is flattered feels because of Maud, but at the same time doesn’t know what to do. Evert chooses Nans.

Annoyance

© Mark Reijntjens



After the startling headbang scene on the couch – do you remember: Rob sitting between ‘his’ two guests, listening to Metallica with his head up and down – we now laughed in the Jansen household when we saw the jumping trio on the tune of the Snollebollekes: from left to right. Very curious if Rob Kemps also enjoyed this so much… Then we ended up in a scene that straight out jiskefet seemed to come. Rob had just told Sonja that he was on fire with Wendy. Tears followed and Sonja had kind words for Rob and Wendy. ,,I hope you fall nicely in love.” Wendy didn’t give that certainty. “Yes, I hope so, because I don’t know.”

And then it came: On the right side of the room, Wendy snuggled up against Rob, they discussed their arduous path to the future, while the camera panned slowly to the left, penetrating piano music played and us viewers watched Sonja pack her things. You could hear the packing (left) and the kissing sounds (right) and Sonja even walked through the room where the other two were sitting on the couch. How does it exist? Couldn’t Rob and Wendy wait just a moment?

romance

© Mark Reijntjens



Butterflies, they fluttered everywhere. Across almost all farms, in heads and bellies. Karlijn and Jouke had the same butterflies, yes, there is a match! How beautiful it is to see two people madly in love. It’s also wonderful that Jouke – a bit clumsy, but oh well – almost forgot that Yvon Jaspers had come to his aid in love. Some still need that help. Sheep farmer Janine, for example. She wants others to open up, but she doesn’t herself. Ehhh, how do we get a match? It was touching and painful at the same time how Sander opened his heart to her and she kept hers locked. Still, I’m holding out hope for these two. That doesn’t apply to Rob and Wendy. He’s a hotel debotel, she doesn’t feel it. Why she does go on a city trip is a mystery to me.

Lotte (left) and Karlijn, the lodgers on the farm near Jouke © KRO-NCRV

