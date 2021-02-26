A smear on the coronavirus can be uncomfortable. Even more unpleasant, however, is what US diplomats apparently had to experience in China.

Washington DC, Beijing – US diplomats in China informed the US State Department that they had undergone an uncomfortable corona procedure. An anal swab to test for the virus. A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs then announced that they had complained about the “unworthy practice” in the People’s Republic. This is reported by numerous US media.

“The State Department has never approved this type of test and protested directly to the State Department when we learned that some employees were affected,” said a spokesman for the media portal Vice on Wednesday (24.020.21). Beijing had assured the United States that it was a “mistake”. In some parts of the People’s Republic, an anal smear is mandatory for travelers, among others. Diplomats are exempt from this, Beijing assured. However, China’s Foreign Minister Zhao Lijian denied that US diplomats and their families had been asked to have an anal smear test.

“The Department is committed to ensuring the safety of American diplomats and their families while maintaining their dignity, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and other relevant provisions of diplomatic law,” said the State Department spokesman continue to the incident.

In China, an anal swab is carried out to test for the coronavirus, as some experts assume that the virus can be detected more effectively in feces, such as the Washington Post reported. Vice According to this, a cotton swab is inserted several centimeters into the rectum and twisted. Travelers who have endured the procedure describe it as uncomfortable. According to the US media, it is unknown how many members of the diplomatic families experienced the anal smear.(aka)

