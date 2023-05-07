Don’t rule it out! Michelle Soifer spoke with Yako Eskenazi in a huarique for the América Televisión program “You are in all”, in which she provided details of her search for internationalization, her desire to be a mother, the search for the ideal man for her and, on the other hand, her possible entry into politics with her candidacy for mayor of Ventanilla. In addition, the former members of the first seasons of “This is war” They remembered their time on the reality show and their triumphs in the lions team.

What did Micheille Soifer say about entering politics?

In one of the questions that Yaco Eskenazi asked, Micheille said that she gave herself the nickname “the sun”. Later, the driver asks her if she would ever run for mayor, and she, Micheille, replies: “Clear! Mark for the sun for the mayor’s office of Ventanilla”. They both then laughed leaving the possibility open.

Micheille Soifer froze her eggs to become a mother

Micheille went on to comment that her desire to be a mother has grown much stronger, and therefore she decided to freeze her eggs at the age of 33 in order to become a mother when she feels ready.

“I am undergoing treatment because I recently took some tests to be able to freeze my ovules and thus at some point be a mother. For all women who are focused on work… The best option is to freeze the ovules”, said.

