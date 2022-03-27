The Mexican national team led by Gerardo Martino Their participation in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022 is not yet assured, after 12 disputed dates and two remaining matches, the Aztec team is in third place with 22 points and mathematically could still be out of the World Cup.
Mexico will face Honduras this Sunday and El Salvador the following Wednesday, both countries without the possibility of attending the World Cup, but given the rivalry in the area, both nations will seek to complicate the Tricolor’s existence.
For this reason, the selection commanded by the ‘daddy‘ still has the possibility of being able to go to the playoffs in case of being in fourth place or even out of the tournament if it is in fifth place, this because Costa Rica and Panama have 19 and 18 points, respectively, and they still have hopes of dreaming that, with a combination of results may aspire to advancing directly or at least via playoffs.
Given these multiple possibilities that Mexico can advance directly without suffering or, on the other hand, complicating its existence, the question has arisen about what would happen if it qualifies through play-offs.
And it is that the Mexican Football Federation it seems that he is married to the process of the Argentine coach and only a catastrophe would make him stop being the national team coach, to begin with let’s omit the possibility of being left out of the World Cup, because for obvious reasons the coach would leave the bench at any cost, but he still exists the doubt as to whether Femexfut will end the process if Mexico goes to the playoffs.
For Mexicans in general, this questioning would be obvious and it is that the Argentine would have to leave definitively in case of causing that possibility, but in the end the forms matter and one would have to wait to live that episode, which although it seems impossible, of course that you could live.
If we remember, in the 2014 Brazil World Cup process, Mexico had to go to the playoffs and the technicians who were at that stage Jose Manuel de la Torre and Victor Manuel Vucetichthey had to be fired from the position of coach due to the forms and it is that neither the playoff where Mexico went was left in the hands of the team, but thanks to a combination of results with a bit of fortune from the last positive result of the United States.
For that reason, on this occasion in the same way because the process of Gerardo Martino It has not been the best in sporting terms, in addition, that the ‘daddy‘ has earned the annoyance of a large part of the fans, a situation like this would be the straw that would break the camel’s back and given the pressure and discomfort of the Mexican fans, the FMF He did not rest and it would almost be a fact that a new coach would end up on the Aztec bench.
These would be the possibilities, however, with a victory for Mexico this Sunday, March 27 in Honduras, those scenarios would be practically ruled out.
