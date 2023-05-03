Jorge Guerra and Alex Béjar, the actors who give life to Jimmy and Laia in “At the bottom there is room”, they met and recorded a fun video for TikTok that sparked several comments from fans of the América TV series. As fans remember, both characters have had more prominence in recent weeks, which is one of the most talked about things about the show. What did they do in their video and how did the fans react?

Laia and Jimmy: new couple in “AFHS”?

The images show Jorge Guerra and Alex Béjar sitting in what appears to be part of the “AFHS” production. The video has a filter that “calculates the success rate of a relationship” and when activated, the result is surprising: “63%. This could work.”

As fans know, Cristóbal and Laia stay together in the series, while Alessia and Jimmy are more at odds than ever. But what would happen if the young Gonzales and the Spanish woman crossed paths? According to the shared video, the chemistry would not be absent.

But what did the fans of the series say in the comments? “With Jimmy it’s the voice”, “Something tells me that this is going to happen”, “Let them get together and go to Spain!”, “Mike, by saving Jimmyz he infected him with the backwardness”were some of the messages that were written in the publication.

