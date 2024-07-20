The version about his future is not yet confirmed, but what is a fact is that the Paraguayan defender Juan Escobar Deportivo Toluca FC, could return to Club de Futbol Cruz Azul, after his health problems were revealed.
The player presented anomalies in his medical examinations, shortly after the coach Renato Paiva He acknowledged that they were heart problems.
“Deportivo Toluca Football Club informs that due to health reasons, the player Juan Escobar Chena, must be under medical observation and without undergoing physical demands for the next three months”
– Toluca in a statement.
The Red Devils had his loan for one year until the end of 2024, but this situation would mean that they would terminate the loan and therefore, he would have to return to the Máquina Celeste.
However, the footballer will have to stop his activities for at least three months, so the scarlet board is considering terminating his contract and obviously he would not be registered for this 2024 Apertura Tournament.
Despite this, according to FOX Sports Mexico, Juan Escobar He is not part of the plans of the blue institution, which he left due to a disagreement with the Argentine coach Martin Anselmia problem that initially led him to Toluca.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
That way, Escobar He will have to report to Cruz Azul to find out what will happen with his career, since the scarlet team would have ended early the loan agreed until December 2024, which had an obligation to buy. With the Machine, the South American has an agreement until 2025.
But taking into account that he will have to remain three months without physical demands and that he is not in the plans of the Celestes, in addition to the fact that there are no NFM quotas, the player will not be registered, so he would be left without the possibility of playing in Mexico at least until 2025.
The 29-year-old Paraguayan player will have to analyze his situation, as he is still too young to think about retirement, but if his reality does not allow him to return fully to football, he could consider retirement like many other footballers have decided when these problems are detected.
#Juan #Escobar #possibility #return #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply