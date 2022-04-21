The process that sees Johnny Depp and Amber Heard one against the other causes a lot of discussion, especially for the consequences that the accusations have had in the working life of Depp, who has seen the role of Jack Sparrow removed.

During the various interrogations they asked the actor if returning as Jack Sparrow was his desire, but on this Johnny Depp was quite clear about his will. She won’t come back. The exchange between him and Rottenborn leaves no room for further interpretations: “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $ 300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on Earth would get you back to work with Disney on the Pirates of the Caribbean ”, correct?And to this Johnny Depp was short and concise: “That’s right, Mr. Rottenborn.”

The lawyer also used a piece from the Daily Mail released on 25 October 2018 where Depp explained that he was now out of the role of Jack Sparrow. According to Depp, Disney tried to cut ties with him to make himself safe, not to mention that despite the face of Jack Sparrow he is no longer Johnny Depp, Disney continued to see all the merchandise that revolves around the character.

So no, Johnny Depp will no longer play Captain Jack Sparrow. His relationship with Disney is definitely over and he is sure that we will see a new actor who will voice and face one of the funniest pirates ever seen in the history of cinema. Although for those who grew up with the very first films, released in the early 2000s, surely the Captain will always be Johnny Depp. Knowing that he will no longer be played by the actor is certainly a bad blow, but now we have to see how things will change and who will take Disney to replace Johnny Depp.