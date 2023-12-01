The Colombian James Rodriguez He could leave Sao Paulo at the end of the year. The Colombian midfielder has had an acceptable end to the year both with his team and with the Colombia selection. However, there are rumors that the player would not be in the plans of the board of directors of the ‘tricolor’ team for the following 2024.

Other signs that would confirm James’ possible departure is his adaptation to the Sao Paulo coach’s playing style. Dorival Juniorbeyond the fact that the Colombian has only played 14 games in which he has scored and assisted 1 and 3 times respectively.

Equipment on the radar

There are three teams that, according to international press reports, would be willing to sign the captain of the Colombian National Team for the following year.

The first team would be Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLSa team that would not take a bad look at the acquisition of the steering wheel.

The second would be nothing more and nothing less than Boca Juniorsafter there is a great rumor that Edinson Cavani could leave the xeneize team.

The third and last team is the Monterrey of the Mexican Leagueafter the team has been interested in Cucuteño for several years.

For now it is simply a rumor of his departure from Sao Paulo, since the team has not yet finalized its sporting commitments and surely the rumors will begin to arrive from 2024.

These days James is once again dealing with a physical discomfort that prevented him from participating in the game in the middle of the week.

James would have a new ailment in his calves, which have been his headache during his career.

