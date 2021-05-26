Dragon ball evolution it is possibly one of the worst aberrations that have reached the cinema. With his 15% average in Rotten tomatoes, is an insult to any fan of Dragon ball.

An infumable mess that should put any of the production companies to shame. We do not know how such a film was approved, but it is a reflection of everything that can go wrong in an adaptation from the world of manga and anime.

Evolution is a terrible adaptation

The responsible team hoped it would become a success, and even had a sequel planned. Luckily, it never came true. This tape had a cost of $ 30 million dollars, and when it finished showing it barely exceeded $ 58 million.

Many still do not know how the filmmaker Stephen chow, responsible for cult hits like Shaolin soccer Y Kung Fu Hustle, could produce something so bad and mediocre. It is a clear stain on his career.

Better than the super saiyan: This is what Krillin, Yamcha, Ten and Roshi would look like with a transformation

What would have happened if Dragon ball evolution it would have been a movie of Dragon ball traditional? In other words, an animated film from Toei Animation or some company.

Perhaps the reception from the fans would have been milder, especially if things had been handled as a reinterpretation rather than anything else. The fact is that thanks to an amateur artist we have an idea of ​​how something like this could look. His design was shared on Reddit.

Imagining the movie as the Dragon Ball anime

In this contribution by Due_Bandicoot_5940 we can see actors like Justin Chatwin, Emmy Rossum, Jamie Chung Y Chow Yun-Fat as if they were anime characters.

He is taking up a bit of the style of Akira toriyama to recreate them, but bringing a bit of their own ‘harvest’. The illustration is not bad at all. It is a kind of mix between the designs of the manga and anime with the appearance of the actors. At first glance it works.

The biggest problem regarding Dragon ball evolution was that he did not respect in any way Dragon ball. The script is lousy, and that is something that the same scriptwriter in charge, Ben ramsey, has admitted.

In fact, his career after this movie doesn’t stand out much. He went to the degree of public apology in 2016, and revealed that after this film, he received a lot of emails from angry fans around the world. A pity that he suffered something like that.

Fountain.



