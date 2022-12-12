Red Bull will have to figure it out for itself after 2021. Okay, come on, we will continue to cooperate for a while to ensure that the transfer goes smoothly. Well, then we will help with the production of the F1 engines until 2025. You know what, we’ll just come back after 2026.’ That’s how it must have gone at Honda, we suspect. Because it seems that Honda wants to get back into F1 after all.

The Japanese carmaker has registered to be an F1 engine supplier again after 2026. Koji Watanabe, the president of the racing branch at Honda, told this during an event. “As HRC (Honda Racing Corporation), we have registered as an engine supplier after 2026. The F1 rules from 2026 will move towards climate neutrality,” he says, according to Motorsport.com.

Honda F1 engine in 2026 is not a certainty

The registration does not mean that Honda will return by definition, although we do not believe that Honda is only doing it for ‘research’. The new direction of F1 would suit Honda well: “In addition, electrification is also being promoted. The climate neutrality and electrification that Honda promotes is the same. As a racing company, we have registered to conduct further research into racing.’

Will Red Bull Racing continue to use Honda engines after 2026? The marriage has led to two drivers’ championships so far and the constructors’ title this year. The icing on the cake came this year when Verstappen won the world championship in Japan. All great endings to the collaboration, but at the same time it tastes like more.