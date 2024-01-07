Tula Rodriguez She remembered her late husband Javier Carmona in a recent interview with Christopher Gianotti. In that line, the host revealed what she misses about her marriage with the missing businessman. Then, the ex-vedette confessed if she would like to remarry and she was honest when she was asked if she had already found her love again. Below, in this note, all the details about what the actress also said.

What does Tula Rodríguez miss most about being married to Javier Carmona?

Tula Rodriguez She was the last guest on Christopher Gianotti's channel, with whom she spoke about the father of her daughter, Javier Carmona. “He was the love of my life”, he noted wistfully. “We had some crises (within the marriage) and we went through therapy… But, for me, he was the right one,” she commented, her voice breaking.

After that, Tula told what she misses most about Javier while they were married: “What I miss most is sleeping and feeling that I am safe with the person who is by my side. If something happens to me, I know that they will take care of me, that I have someone to protect me because I am exhausted from being 'head'.”

Does Tula Rodríguez have a new boyfriend and is she planning to get married again?

The driver Tula Rodriguez He noted that he still believes “fervently” in the marriage. “I believe in love and that people can be united legally and in the eyes of God… I would marry again”he mentioned at the beginning.

Along these lines, the ex-vedette confessed that she still does not have a new beau with whom she shares the same desire as hers to walk to the altar. In this regard, the host specified what characteristics her “ideal person” should have.

