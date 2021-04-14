ofChristina Denk shut down

There are always hopes among the corona drugs. Ivermectin also looked promising. An immunologist now speaks clearly to those responsible.

Munich – The development of the corona vaccines is in full swing. Four different vaccines have now been approved in the EU. But research is not only carried out here. Medicines that are supposed to help with a Covid-19 infection are also in the focus of the doctors. But apparently without success. 400 different substances are currently being tested for their effectiveness, according to DIVI coordinator Stefan Kluge, according to dpa. So far, almost all studies have had negative results.

What resources are currently in use? Corona patients are currently mainly treated with drugs that help counteract specific reactions of the body to the virus. The anti-inflammatory and long-known corticosteroid dexamethasone is used against excessive immune reactions. However, there is no agent that specifically fights the virus.

Medicines against Corona: Immunologist is angry about missing approvals – “It is completely incomprehensible”

For the Munich immunologist Dr. It is incomprehensible to Peter Schleicher why no drug against the coronavirus has been approved so far. He sees opportunities in the drug ivermectin, which is traditionally used as an anti-wormer drug. It has been credited with highly effective antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties against Covid-19 in the past. “It is completely incomprehensible that there is no approval for this in Germany. We would have thousands fewer dead to mourn“, The immunologist told picture.

“The mechanism has been researched. The active ingredient blocks the virus from docking on the target cell and the virus from multiplying. It can even be used prophylactically, ”says Prof. Dr. Abdulgabar Salama, internist and immunohematologist, in conversation with the picture. “In the event of a corona infection, the virus is blocked immediately. It works best if it is taken early on when symptoms appear. If you want to save human lives, you have to use this remedy immediately. ”Another advantage of the drug is the low risk of side effects.

An immunologist criticizes the non-approval of a corona drug. Severe gradients could be prevented. © Christophe Gateau / dpa

Medicines against corona: EMA speaks out against the use of ivermectin – Germany is following suit

Ivermectin was increasingly used, especially in Latin America, to treat corona patients. However, a randomized study from America in March 2021 showed no clear connection between drug administration and a lighter course. One of a total of 65 studies that clinicaltrials.gov currently lists on ivermectin. Also the EMA spoke out against the use of the drug at the end of March.

“The EMA has reviewed the latest information on the use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 and has come to the conclusion that the available data do not support the use against Covid-19 outside of clinical studies.” And further: “Ivermectin is not approved as a drug against Covid-19 in the EU. ”However, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have decided to use the worming agent individually for their countries.

The situation is similar in Germany at the moment: the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices issued the picture known: “The study situation on ivermectin is currently still being evaluated. The administration of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19 is not prohibited, however the EMA does not recommend any use outside of randomized clinical studies, as the data situation is not yet clear. ”Means: studies yes, commercial use so far no. But an asthma remedy could also be a savior to combat corona. (chd)

List of rubric lists: © Christophe Gateau / dpa