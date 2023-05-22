“The great celebrity chef” is one of the programs that is giving the time. Giacomo Bocchio has been crowned as the jury most loved by users of social networks before Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli. The aforementioned format competes with “Al fondo hay sitio”, therefore, the leaders of the contest give their best in the progress of the participants. The Republic had the opportunity to talk with the renowned Peruvian chef to learn more about his beginnings in the kitchen, his opinion of the members of the reality show, and about his future in a possible next season.

YOU CAN SEE: Javier Masías explodes against Patricio Suárez Vértiz and destroys his plate: “Will we eat that?”

The beginnings of Giacomo Bocchio in the kitchen

—Giacomo, is it true that you started cleaning floors?

—Clear. Until now I have to clean floors sometimes. It’s something that seems normal to me. I started at the age of 17 as an intern at the Rosa Náutica, but my parents didn’t want me to be a cook. So, I was working for free for a year and a half, my parents realized that I didn’t have weekends and I spent the tips on the ticket.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmMf2TlT4Js

—What do you currently do, Giacomo, apart from TV?

—I focus on making gastronomic consultancies with my work team. Here is another good chef who is Javier Tello, who is a friend of mine, we studied together at school. I have a great manager from my work team, who are my partners and we dedicate ourselves to consultancies of all kinds, from a sandwich shop to an international processing plant. I dedicate myself to the subject of education, I take the YouTube channel very seriously and, in the midst of an informal atmosphere, I try to give a categorical cooking class as they would receive it from a good cooking school, thinking of people who do not have access to it.

Giacomo Bocchio is telling the time in “The great famous chef”. Photo: LR/IG composition by Giacomo Bocchio

YOU CAN SEE: Luigui Carbajal married his partner, Diana Castro: this was the moment in which they said ‘yes’

Would Giacomo Bocchio be in another season of “The Great Celebrity Chef”?

—How do you feel about the reception of the public?

—super grateful. It makes me feel good. I feel that I am in a stage of my life in which I am focused on growing as things present themselves. I never imagined being a youtuber. If you told me five years ago, before the pandemic, that I was going to dedicate myself or that it was going to be so important in my life, a YouTube channel, I would have told you: “No, I don’t think so.” And that I had had income on television with a program, but I never thought that this would be something so strong.

—If they propose it to you, would you be in a next season?

— Yes of course. I hope it happens. I am grateful to “Radio in the Bottle” and grateful to Latina for having chosen me in a castingand happy because they allow me to communicate to the people who are watching the channel that the job of cook can be carried out in a professional way.

Giacomo Bocchio prepared a yellow pepper risotto in “The Great Celebrity Chef”. Photo: Latina

Surely, we will talk about it soon because the dates are already advancing. It’s a show that I love to do, it’s a show that I feel comfortable on. Something I love is that we are uniting the family. I love that many people write to me. Even my own family sees it, grandparents, grandchildren, nephews, children. In my case, my nephews are fans of the program. They have connected a lot with Miguelito Vergara. That time when Miguel yelled: “Giacomo, come, kiss me, hug me.” My sister sends me the videos of my nephews laughing at it.

“The great celebrity chef”: Giacomo Bocchio thinks of the participants

—Did you agree with the elimination of Nikko Ponce?

—Leyla Chihuán was a little better than him, almost not at all, but it was Leyla’s first day and there were nerves for elimination. She was replacing Natalia and Nikko had already been working for a couple of weeks. He started out lousy and got better until he delivered the best dish of his, but, as a teacher at the same time, I mean, oh, he was raw. Leyla’s too, but the difference is that one had been working here for two weeks and the other had hours. As a teacher, I can not only reward the final dish, but also the process. Leyla in her discipline, in her order, in her way of running the kitchen, was superior to Nikko’s.

—Do you have any favorites to win the contest?

—I don’t have, but the one who has surprised me, not because I won, but because I had another concept of him is Ricardo Rondon. I didn’t know him that well, but what little I had seen seemed to me like a bitter man, who was looking for conflict, but now that I know him and seeing him from here, he is a character that makes me laugh a lot. If he leaves, I’m going to miss him for his witticisms., for his casual style, for his way of saying things. I have connected with him in a way that I did not expect, but without preference. I am the first to strongly criticize it and to look for it to improve.

Giacomo Bocchio reveals why he closed one of his restaurants

“I have had to face falls. The investments to open a restaurant are super large. To open a top restaurant in Lima, one of those that make us proud with awards, does not go below half a million dollars in the initial investment. So at some point I had to close my first restaurant “Manifesto”. Not because I was losing money, but because it wasn’t giving me money. The time that I invested in carrying it out was a lot“, indicated Giacomo Bocchioremembering the duties he had as a chef.

Giacomo Bocchio has more than 220 thousand subscribers in just two years. Photo: Composition The Republic/Giacomo Bocchio/Apega/Facebook

#Giacomo #Bocchio #abandon #quotThe #great #celebrity #chefquot #season #revealed #cook