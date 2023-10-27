You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia
A prediction indicates that the former soccer player will have new love in Mexican lands.
Gerard Piqué He was recently and twice in Mexican territory for business and special visits. She has also been to Miami, United States, to be with her children Sasha and Milan.
New love in Mexico?
In Mexico it was learned that Piqué was at the launch of the Kings League America and he was also visiting Televisa, the giant TV production company, apparently to record a special reality show. It was learned that he traveled to Mexico with Clara Chía Martihis girlfriend.
Piqué’s presence in Mexico has generated a great stir, to the point that the renowned astrologer Mhoni Vidente took the opportunity to make predictions about Shakira’s ex-partner and his girlfriend.
The astrologer, who has already pointed out some evils, indicated that Gerard Pique will meet a woman who will appear in his life and affect his relationship with Clara.
According to the psychic, the former soccer player will fall in love with said woman, who apparently would be a famous artist whom he would meet thanks to his Kings League business in a Mexican dream.
Vidente assured that the woman’s age would be between 25 and 28 years of age. And he pointed out that He would fall in love so much that he would be willing to leave his current girlfriend.
“So much so that he throws out the Mexicans and he stays with a Mexican,” said Mhoni Vidente, who said that even Piqué would think about marrying the Mexican artist.
The psychic also predicted a good future for Pique with his tournament, mentioning that he will have great success throughout the continent. “Piqué is growing in Latin America, he changed his way of being.”
SPORTS
