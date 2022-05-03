In recent months there has been a lot of talk about a possible remake of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5. Recently, the resume of Corey Hong, who works at the Santa Monica studio, stated that he has been a quality control officer as well as on some projects known to players, even on two games not yet announced. One would be a remake, while the other would be a multiplayer title.

Now, through Reddit a survey shows how many players would be interested in a possible remake of this type. When asked “What do you think of the rumors regarding a remake of The Last of Us?” the poll that garnered 398 votes is in favor of this hypothetical remake.

209 users in fact they voted in favor of the remake, while 189 they voted against. To tell the truth, this poll, which has nothing official at all, shows that the gap is not that big, as you can see below.



In any case, we just have to wait for news from Naughty Dog on the existence or not of this remake.