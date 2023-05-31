Would Franco Armani return to Nacional? The clue that his wife left on social networks

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Franco Armani
The Argentine goalkeeper is not having a good time at River Plate. In the face of criticism, one speaks of ‘airplanes’.
Franco Armani is not having his best moment at River Plate and has been the subject of harsh criticism on social networks due to errors that have cost key points.
This Monday, the exNacional suffered against Vélez Sarsfield and was compromised in the goal of the 2-2 tie.
“He’s not having a good time,” declared his coach Martín Demichelis after the game.
And in the midst of the wave of criticism, his staunchest defender appeared, his wife Daniela Rendón.
The Colombian, who fell in love with Franco when he played with Nacional, exploded on Twitter with a dart at the goalkeeper’s critics.
In addition, taking advantage of the reaction of the purslane fans, he left a response that excited the fans.
The clue left by Armani’s wife
“It will always be easier to attribute the blame to the other, but why don’t they talk about the 2 he took out in the game. Ahhhh no, they don’t really see that”Daniela wrote on Twitter.
A message that provoked the reaction of the fans of Nacional and River Plate. Some defend it, others attack it.
Then a response with airplane emoticons added to the illusion.
FOOTBALL
