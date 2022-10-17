Very much in love! this is how they look star towers Y Kevin Chambersthe couple who plans to say yes next year, which is why they got engaged in May 2022. The cumbiambera is experiencing a good moment sentimentally and professionally, since not to give presentations at different musical events.

However, that was not an impediment for him to sit down and talk with Daysi Córdova in a fun interview for Willax’s “Let’s talk about beauty” program.

After revealing that she planned to marry the model between June and September 2023 and that she wanted to have a baby with Kevin Salas, Estrella Torres was asked if her ex-partner Tommy Portugal would attend her wedding celebration.

As it is remembered, the artists had a notorious romance and a long romance of seven years, which came to an end by mutual agreement and on good terms. “Are you going to invite Tommy Portugal (to your wedding)?” Asked the presenter.

“Sure, of course. Let’s see, what do you think, my love?” He said, turning to see Kevin Salas, who was next to her on the set of the program. “Yeah, well. Suddenly, some songs that I sing ”, the young man was heard saying.

“Let us adjust the budget”, The former member of Corazón Serrano said between laughs. “Tommy, you’re invited to my friend Estrellita’s wedding, but you have to sing a couple of songs and get a discount,” added the Willax presenter.

Why did Estrella Torres’s mother disapprove of Kevin Salas?

During her visit to the set of “Magaly TV, the firm”, Estrella Torres said that, initially, her relationship with Kevin Salas was not rosy, because her mother did not approve of her.

When inquiring about the reason, the cumbiambera replied: “What happens is that I think that sometimes we judge people, more than anything because they are handsome. He thought that because he’s handsome he was going to do something to me.” Magaly was surprised by her answer.