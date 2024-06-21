Among the many statements by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the boss of FromSoftware, before the launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, one in particular intrigued me (and not just me, considering the numerous comments from readers under the news in question) namely the one regarding the fact that Lowering Elden Ring’s difficulty would “destroy the game itself”, as it would eliminate the sense of joy that the player feels in overcoming an obstacle, be it a boss or a particularly complicated situation for the player. But is it really like that? Possible that Elden Ring’s challenge rate can’t coexist with one “easy mode”? And if that were the case, I launch a provocation well aware of attracting a lot of dislikes, in itself Elden Ring would not automatically be ruined by the balance itself and the multiple ways in which it is possible to “break” the game with crazy builds and in several cases even easily accessible?

I’ll be precise straight away: as far as I’m concerned, Miyazaki’s speech is flawless, or at least when he talks about the joy and sense of accomplishment that comes from completing a challenge. A challenge that can clearly only be achieved by calibrating the game in a certain way and without constantly holding the player’s hand. I think we can all agree so far.

However, what I don’t agree with is how this automatically excludes the possibility of inserting a lower difficulty level to simply accommodate those who want to enjoy the wonders and horrors of the Interregnum, the sense of discovery, the magnificent artistic sector and that ‘fascinating emergent and at times very cryptic narrative that can only be found at this level in FromSoftware’s works without getting gastritis or because you simply don’t have the time and patience needed to “gitgud”. The two things could very well coexist without affecting the vision of the developers and the joys of the most experienced players.