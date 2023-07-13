He Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ruled out running for vice president if former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) wins the Republican primaries, because, according to what he said, It’s not worth being “number two”.

“There are two pre-candidates who can win, which are Trump and me, but I would say both I’m the only one capable of winning both the nomination and the general election,” he indicated in an interview for the Wisconsin Right Now podcast, which was echoed by several Florida media this Wednesday.

DeSantis appears in voting intention polls as the second best positioned candidate for the 2024 Republican Party primaries and Trump in first place.

“I am a leader, I am the governor of Florida and I have been able to do a lot and I think I’ll probably be able to do more by staying with who I am rather than being vice president, which really doesn’t have any authority.“, said the pre-candidate, whom Trump supported to reach the Governorate in 2018.

However, DeSantis, reelected as governor in 2022 with a large majority, He stated that if he does not win the primaries, he will support whoever is elected to compete for the Republican Party against President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

When asked to name any differences between him and Trump, he said: “I can serve two terms.”

Wisconsin Right Now asked him if, as president, he would pardon Trump if he is convicted in one of the trials he faces. “We are going to put an end to the militarization of the government and, as part of that, we are going to issue pardons,” he stressed.

He also indicated that those people who were treated unfairly as part of a “two-tier justice system” will be considered favorably for pardons.

How much support does DeSantis have?

The truth is Florida’s governor continues to slide in the polls and is now 40 points behind the favorite in the Republican nomination, former President Donald Trump, according to a national poll released this Tuesday.

A Morning Consult poll shows the former president (2017-2021) with 56 percent of voting intention among Republican voters, while the second favourite, DeSantis, adds 17 percent, that is, he is 40 percentage points away from Trump and registers a “historical minimum” for the pollster, which began tracking the primaries last December.

The study even reflects that in the event of a heads-up against the president of

USA, Democrat Joe Biden, DeSantis loses ground and is located five points behind the current US president, who has already announced that he will seek re-election.

Donald Trump, former President of the United States. Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

For his part, Trump would do better if he faced Biden, against which it would lose by one percentage point, according to the Morning Consult survey, carried out between July 7 and 9 of 3,616 potential voters in the Republican primaries and with a margin of error of between 2 percent and 4 percent. .

This poll places the author and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in third place, who brings together 8 percent of voting intentions and thus surpasses former vice president Mike Pence, who achieves 7 percent and occupies the fourth position.

The Republican Party will hold the electoral assemblies in the state of Iowa on January 15 to choose the party’s presidential candidate, an event that will begin the 2024 electoral cycle in the United States, with a view to the presidential elections on November 5 of that year.

The state of Iowa has traditionally been first on the electoral calendar, followed by New Hampshire. The Democrats, for their part, have chosen to make South Carolina the first date in their primary election process, on February 3.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE