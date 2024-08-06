Mexico City.- Eliminating the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), as proposed by a reform by the Executive, would reduce competitiveness and investments in the sector, warned Jorge Bravo, president of the Mexican Association for the Right to Information (Amedi).

Currently, telecommunications generate 500 billion pesos annually in Mexico, an amount that is at risk.

“Technological development and innovation that benefits society and the country would be affected.

“In Mexico we are talking about 500 billion pesos a year, which is what the telecommunications industry generates,” Bravo said in an interview.

The disappearance of the regulator would also create a panorama of legal uncertainty, since the State would have all the powers to promote the projects that suit it.

In terms of competitiveness, transferring IFT operations to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) may violate the country’s obligations under the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), under Article 18.

As part of the guidelines of the trade agreement between the three countries, it is highlighted that each nation “will ensure that its telecommunications regulatory body is independent and not accountable to a public telecommunications service provider.”

“We will have international litigation and within the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, rights such as access to the Internet and Information Technology would be violated.

“There may be regulatory gaps that affect the efficient development of telecommunications, the rights emanating from the Magna Carta, in addition to politicizing the granting, revocation or renewal of concessions,” added the specialist.

On August 15, the Chamber of Deputies will discuss the disappearance of autonomous organizations, including the IFT.

