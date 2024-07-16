Cristiano Ronaldo He is enjoying a well-deserved vacation with his wife. Georgina Rodriguez and his children, after a long season that culminated with Portugal’s elimination from the European Championship.

In photos shared by the Portuguese and his wife on social media, you can see how well-groomed the striker remains, as he is always in the gym to tone his body.

Cristiano Ronaldo Photo:EFE Share

Cristiano and his aesthetic touch-ups

Not everything is due to exercise, though. In recent days, the topic of his surgeries, a very common practice among players, has once again become a topic of conversation.

According to an article in The reason from Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo “Botox is injected even in intimate areas.” The newspaper Antenna 3 from Spain complements the information by explaining: “Botox is injected into the scrotal sac so that the penis appears more contracted visually.”

The aforementioned newspaper quotes the words of Miguel de la Peñadirector of the Diego de León clinic in Madrid, who points out that this is a procedure that must be very rigorous since your penis can be left looking like an old man.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo:Instagram: @cristiano Share

“If you inject too much, it would look like an old man’s scrotum. If botulinum toxin is a great ally for facial rejuvenation on the face, it is also a great ally for increasing the size of the face,” said the doctor about the procedure that costs around 600 euros and lasts four months.

It won’t be Cristiano Ronaldo’s only surgery. The footballer has reportedly had a maxillofacial touch-up, had Botox injected into his forehead and had Botox injected into his forehead.

Amidst the rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo has not confirmed to date that he has injected Botox into his private parts or his face.

