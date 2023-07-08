Since a couple of years ago, Capcom has surprisingly done things very well with its most beloved franchises, starting right with the launch of Resident Evil VII in it 2017. And based on that, games in this series have continued to be released in a row, especially remakes of the numbered releases.

This has led to the question of whether further tweaks are intended for other titles such as Code Veronica, Outbreak, Umbrella Chronicles, the more they have their love from fans. During the company’s new shareholders’ meeting, the issue has been brought up and it is mentioned that they are talking about expanding the series.

Here is what the company answered:

We are conducting discussions on the future expansion of this series so that it can be enjoyed by a wide audience.

This answer unfortunately sounds a bit ambiguous, so it can be felt that they have no plans to bring other games, nothing beyond the numbered ones that are in the fourth installment so far. To this is added, that a certain sector of the fans wants the first title and the zero to have this same perspective on the shoulder that occurred from the remake of 2019.

For now, it’s uncertain what he’s planning. Capcom.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: That means they don’t know what they want to do right now, because Resident Evil 4 remake is too fresh to think about the next one. I would like them to add Separate Ways, since that alternate story of Ada Wong is missing.