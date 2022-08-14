Zelenskyj’s adviser Podolyak rejects negotiations with Putin’s Russia. He thinks talks are for a Russian victory at the moment. The news ticker.

Update from August 13, 9:30 p.m.: In the background of the Ukraine war, some European countries are discussing suspending visa procedures for Russians. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba tweeted: “Russians unhappy at the prospect of a ban on tourist travel to Europe can complain to the Kremlin and to more than 70 percent of their compatriots who support the war. complain.” At the same time, he signaled that a ban on asylum and humanitarian entry is not part of the debate.

First report from August 13: Kyiv/Munich – In the Ukraine war, Russia’s heavy attacks on Ukrainian territory continue. In the background of the violent fighting, direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow now seem impossible. The advisor to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and at the same time Ukrainian chief negotiator, Mykhailo Podolyak, has now commented again with a view to possible talks. In view of the current situation, he refused diplomacy with the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. Negotiations would only mean a victory for Russia, Podolyak said, according to the Ukrainian news agency Unian.

“Negotiations with the Russian Federation today would only mean one thing: that Russia won,” the news agency quoted the Ukrainian diplomat as saying. Talks would also mean a defeat for Ukraine, for Europe and for “democratic values”.

Ukraine currently has “no motives” for negotiations with Russia, Podolyak also emphasized. Talks would therefore not solve Ukraine’s problems. “If we create a new demarcation line today, then the entire central and southern Ukraine will be deserted and in ruins,” the Ukrainian diplomat warned, explaining that this would also affect the Ukrainian economy.

“Nobody will invest money, nobody will return to the homes on the front lines – a postponed war,” he noted. As a result, both the Ukrainian economy and social relations of Ukraine would suffer, President Zelenskyy’s adviser underlined.

Podolyak is certain: “Today’s negotiation process would be what Putin wanted: the destruction of the Ukrainian state – just in a different way.” Ukraine has repeatedly emphasized that it can only come to the negotiating table from a strong position with Russia. The last major diplomatic contact between the two warring parties took place as part of the grain deal negotiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the UN. With regard to the hostilities in Ukraine, however, there have been no meaningful negotiations for a long time. (bb)

