During the last episode of the very popular podcast The Xbox Two, recently published on Youtube, the journalist Jez Corden from Windows Central had the opportunity to mention some rumors related to Apple and Xbox proved capable of arousing a lot of interest from the players.

Specifically, the journalist said that for several months he has been receiving information – actually coming to him from a source that the journalist himself considers not particularly reliable – according to which Apple would be looking to hire various Xbox engineers to make its own console. In particular, in the video Corden states:

I’ve been getting information for a while that Apple has repeatedly asked several Xbox engineers to make it their own console. I heard that Apple was exploring the various possibilities of creating a video game console. I don’t know if it’s going to be a VR product, something that has metaverse ties to it, or something else. I don’t know if it will happen and I don’t know if they have already canceled it, also because Apple is used to explore a lot of different possibilities that then lead to nothing. Also consider that for now I have no specific information about it, just as I have no documents or photographs; it’s just something I’ve heard.

In short, for now I have no confirmation in this regard, but considering that over the last few years the videogame market has grown enormously, it is not difficult to imagine that even Apple wants to aim to earn a slice of this huge pie.

In that sense, it is nevertheless interesting to note how right recently Phil Spencer spoke with concern about the new big competitors launched into the videogame industry which, however, as strangers to this world, would risk doing a lot of harm to the market, at least in the long term, a definition that would go well with Apple, which in the field of video games has never had particular interests.