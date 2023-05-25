The history of Popocatépetl is inextricably linked to Iztaccíhuatl.

Beyond the legend that unites them and the fact that they form a fundamental part of the Iztaccíhuatl-Popocatépetl National Park, given the current panorama, We must not lose sight of the possibility that the sleeping woman could wake up from her lethargy, motivated by the activity of her perennial watcher.

Hence, it is imperative to know that Iztaccíhuatl is a seismically active volcano; In addition to being the third highest volcano in the country, with 5,230 meters above sea level.

‘The sleeping woman’ is connected to Popocatépetl by a mountain pass at 3,600 meters above sea level, which is known as Paso de Cortés. The scientific community and volcanologists consider Iztaccíhuatl as an active volcano.despite the fact that its last activity dates back more than a century.

Technically, it is said to be a seismically active volcano. According to data from the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), the last time the Iztaccíhuatl was active was in 1836. However, On October 23, 2019, information was disseminated about the alleged activity of Iztaccíhuatl.

In view of this, on its official Twitter account, the National Civil Protection Coordination published a message to clarify that there was no eruptive activity in ‘La mujer dormida’ and explained that for this to be possible, during previous weeks and months some type of of seismic signals in the stations of the Popocatépetl network, which did not happen.

Iztaccíhuatl: what kind of volcano is the sleeping woman and when did it erupt?

The Iztaccíhuatl volcano is one of the highest volcanoes in Mexico, after the Pico de Orizaba and Popocatépetl volcanoes. This shows that, as with Popocatépetl, Iztaccíhuatl is under permanent surveillance by the scientific communityso the possibility that at some point it could register activity again is not ruled out.

In fact, Iztaccíhuatl is on the list of active volcanoes in Mexico, from the Institute of Geophysics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The Iztaccíhuatl glaciers

Glaciers are a topic that is rarely talked about around the Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl volcanoes. According to specialists, Glaciers are fragile natural resources that suffer serious deterioration due to large-scale phenomena such as climate change.

It has been established that only glaciers remain in Iztaccíhuatl. In 1999, the Iztaccíhuatl glaciers were measured, which had an average depth of 70 meters, but in 2004, this measurement had been modified to 40 meters.

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA