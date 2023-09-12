Recently the former beauty queen Alicia Machado He ranted against his ex-partner Jose Manuel Figueroa accusing him of attacking her during their relationship. Given such statements and the denial on the part of Joan Sebastian’s son to these accusations, the press now sought comment from Ana Barbarawho also in the past He was Figueroa’s partner.

In a recent event, Ana Bárbara was approached by the media to question whether her relationship with José Manuel Figueroa (from 2001 to 2002) also would have suffered violence from him. Given this, the nicknamed ‘Queen grupera’ made comments that have generated a stir. The singer of ‘Y lo Busca’ and ‘Bandido’ celebrated that women are raising their voices in cases of aggression, but in her case she was more concise in her response.

“I have my story, which at this moment is my story. If one day I am ready to tell you more about my story, I will tell you, and I hope that one day my therapists will release me so I can perhaps talk more about my life. Some begging for me to never be discharged”Ana Bárbara detailed in a slightly sarcastic tone.

This is what Ana Bárbara says about whether she was attacked by José Manuel Figueroa / Photo: YouTube Radio Awards Capture.

Her emphasis on the fact that there are people who do not want to be discharged by their therapists, so that Ana does not tell her story, has sparked curiosity as to whether it is a statement directed at her ex-boyfriend José Manuel Figueroa. Likewise, this comment leaves in the air the possibility that the regional Mexican singer could have been subjected to violence in the past from one of their partners.

However, Ana Bárbara did not want to delve further into the matter, nor did she say as such an accusation against someone and she limited herself to applauding the women exposing the cases of aggression they have suffered.

“It’s good that women raise their voicesbecause I believe that it is the only way that little by little, in the land of dreams, reducing these types of situations, attacks, against the most beautiful and so-called ‘weak’ gender, which is the female gender, because at the time “We get bitchy, we get…” she explained without going further into the subject or without giving details about whether a boyfriend also mistreated her.

What happened between Alicia Machado and José Manuel Figueroa?

Recently, former beauty queen Alicia Machado made strong revelations in the reality show ‘Secretos de las indomables’ where she recounted the alleged violence she suffered when she was a partner of singer José Manuel Figueroa. The Venezuelan Miss Universe made sensitive accusations against the singer and son of Joan Sebastian.

What happened between Alicia Machado and José Manuel Figueroa?/ Photo: Facebook Alicia Machado/ José Manuel Figueroa.

But he did not remain silent and denied Machado’s accusations. Even José Manuel Figueroa gave his version of the events where he states that Alicia is the one who allegedly attacked him and threatened him with a knife. The Mexican singer was interviewed by Gustavo Adolfo Infante for the program ‘Sale El Sol’ where he said he had been the object of attacks by the Venezuelan actress and denied the accusations against her.

