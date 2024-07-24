The future of America club It is not at all stable, as in the midst of a turbulent start within the Opening 2024, André Jardine He is still not sure which players he will be able to count on for the rest of the tournament and one of the main headaches is starting to be Sebastian Caceres.
The Uruguayan defender has not yet reported in Coapa After his good performance in the America Cup with Uruguay and it is not known if he will wear the blue and cream colors again, since he has open conversations with some clubs in Europe, but there are no concrete offers that give a clear panorama to the Eagles.
In the midst of this uncertainty and the commitment to Sebastian Caceres to let them out if they pay what was agreed, the America He must plan what to do if the South American centre-back finally leaves, as he would not leave a huge gap in the team’s ideal eleven.
Everything points to the fact that the America club will not sign another centre-back if he leaves Sebastian Caceres. The renewal of Nestor Araujo and the stripes of trust in Ramon Juarezwho even closed the previous tournament as a starter, places them as the couples for Igor Lichnovsky in the starting eleven.
At least this tournament, the America will play with these names if the departure of Caceresbecause it is also Israel Reyes as another alternative. In addition, efforts are now being made to strengthen the left wing in this transfer market, where the money received from the sale of the Uruguayan would be used.
Now, the one who will have a lot of work will be himself. Gardenwho has as a priority to recover the highest possible level of Araujowho has had mistakes and bad luck in the first matches of this tournament, which is why he has been the target of criticism from the Americanist fans.
Various reports in Mexico indicate that the America will only let out Caceres if they are close to 10 million dollars for his transfer, so it is a significant figure that not many clubs are willing to pay.
He Seville could be the main candidate, but finances are not in his favour and he will only make a move if some exits are made. In addition, the Napoli is another of the clubs that could bet on the 24-year-old center back.
