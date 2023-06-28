Amadeus would have become the protagonist of a sensational gesture towards Annalisa

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Amadeus would have discarded the song “Bellissima” by Annalisa for the San Remo Festival. The Instagram profile Pipol TV spread the news on the web. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Amadeus is one of the conductors most loved and popular in the world of Italian television. Although there are a few months to go Sanremo Music Festival 2024numerous have already emerged on the web rumors.

A few days ago, Amadeus became the protagonist of unprecedented statements on the morning edition of Tg1. First, it officially announced that San Remo 2024 it will be his last festival:

I say it officially: this is my last Festival. Five in a row is a lot. It is an honor to have equaled Pippo Baudo and Mike Bongiorno. If in a few years I was asked I could go back, yes in the future but now I have to stop. Even Morandi led him with me at the age of 78. I swear there is no challenge with myself.

Secondly, the famous conductor spoke about the great success who got theedition most recent of the singing festival:

I don’t live in an obsession with breaking previous records. Sanremo today has its strength, everything starts from the songs in the competition, I just hope to listen to many and be spoiled for choice. We’re working on the scenography and I’ve started listening to a little bit, it all starts in June/July. […] How many Bigs will there be? I don’t know yet, I haven’t decided. The beauty of the songs will establish the numbers of the competition.

However, in the last few hours, an indiscretion has popped up on the web regarding the song “Beautiful” by Annalisa. It is rumored that Giovanna Civitillo’s husband has rejected this song for the Sanremo Festival 2023. To spread the news was the Pipol TV Instagram profile with these words: