Did you have a romantic December 24? Ale Fuller and Renato Rossini Jr. are the most controversial participants of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' after the two ampays shown on 'Magaly TV, la firma', where they demonstrate a quite affectionate attitude. Despite this, neither of them has wanted to confirm that they are more than friends. However, Santi Lesmes did not hesitate to make a mistake and suggest that they had passed the Christmas together. What did the Spanish say? Find out all the details in the following note.

Did Ale Fuller spend Christmas with Renato Rossini Jr.?

Ale Fuller and Renato Rossini Jr. became a trend after being caught kissing in the actress's apartment. Despite this, the thing did not stop there. They both continued flirting on the broadcasts. 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'and then being bothered more than once by their reality show colleagues.

Proof of this is that, during the last broadcast of the cooking show, Monica Zevallos He asked the participants about their Christmas festivities and how they had experienced that special day. The interpreter of 'Come dance, quinceañera' was going to start telling her experiences when she was interrupted by Santi Lesmes, who used the moment to tease her: “Monica, do you know how Ale Fuller spent Christmas?”.

“She had a fantastic time”, announced the Spaniard, alluding to the song created by Rossini. Quickly, everyone present on the set did not hesitate to join in the joke, and even do the unique dance that characterizes Renato.